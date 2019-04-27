Graded-Placed Flakes Wins 1st Stakes in Saturday’s Game Face 6/17/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Flakes, who set the pace before finishing third in the April 1 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), captured her first stakes victory Saturday in the $75,000 Game Face while cutting back in distance.

The daughter of Brethren, who earned a $25,000 bonus offered by the FTBOA for a Florida-bred winner in addition to the winner’s share of the purse, rated off the pace in the 6 ½-furlong Game Face for 3-year-old fillies before taking over the lead at the top of the stretch and holding off a tenacious Charlie’s Wish to win by a neck.

Flakes was coming off a second-place finish in a mile optional claiming race in her return from a game runner-up finish in the 1 1/16-mile Gulfstream Park Oaks.

Juan Alvarado-trained Flakes, the 9-5 second choice ridden by Edgard Zayas, ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:17.26 over Gulfstream’s sealed muddy track for Brian Cohen’s BC Racing LLC.

“We always thought seven-eighths would be her best distance, but she was training well, and we just figured we’d try [the Gulfstream Park Oaks],” Cohen said. “I think 6 ½ or seven furlongs, especially if she gets an outside post so she can stalk the pace, is nice for her.”

Royalight Racing LLC’s Charlie’s Wish, the 8-5 favorite, finished 4 ¾ lengths clear of Pachuca.

In Race 10, the $60,000 Biscayne Park, Talkin Tipsy took full advantage of sitting behind a four-abreast pace duel to capture the 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta with a late stretch rally.

The James Gulick-trained 4-year-old filly ($14.40) tan the distance in 1:03.51 under Edgar Perez while receiving seven pounds from 125-pound highweight and favorite Choose Joy, who faded to finish off the board after contesting the pace between horses.

Moor Strength also rallied to finish second, 2 ¼ lengths behind Talkin Tipsy and a half-length ahead of Sassy Beast.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream Park went unsolved Saturday for the fourth racing day following a jackpot hit for $263,655.91, producing a $100,000 gross jackpot guarantee for Sunday’s Father’s Day program.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4- 9, featuring a highly competitive starter allowance for 3-year-olds and up at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta in Race 8. Marc Casse-trained Volcanic, who romped to a 4 ½-length victory in his first start on Tapeta last time out, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite. Jose D’Angelo-trained Mo Vanishing, who graduated by 3 ½ lengths in a two-turn maiden special weight race on Tapeta last out; and the Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained duo of Stride, who scored on turf in his first start for the Royal Palm Meet’s leading trainer, and Empire Attraction, who finished second in his last two starts against tougher; are also prominent entrants.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Gabriel Maldonado registered the first victory of his career Saturday at Gulfstream Park while guiding Sir Kahn, a 29-1 outsider, to a last-to-first win.

The 10-pound apprentice saved ground aboard Sir Kahn in Race 4, a seven-furlong claiming race that was contested on a sloppy track, sending the Daniel Pita inside leader Moped Dennis on the turn into the homestretch on his way to victory.

The 24-year-old native of Puerto Rico had 14 previous mounts, all this year at Gulfstream.