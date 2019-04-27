Get the Candy Got the Money in Saturday’s Golden Beach 4/22/2023

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool $250,000 Guaranteed

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Three Diamonds Farm’s Get the Candy got the money at Gulfstream Park Saturday, scoring a front-running upset victory over 4-5 favorite Choose Joy in the $60,000 Golden Beach.

The Mike Maker-trained daughter of Twirling Candy was sent to the starting gate at 16-1 for her first race since October in the five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on turf.

“She’s always been a nice horse. She’s been training great. We expected her to run, but maybe not that well off the layoff,” assistant trainer Nolan Ramsey said. “It was a great ride by [Emisael] Jaramillo. She ran great. I’m very proud of her.”

Get the Candy, who had won three races from 14 starts while racing exclusively in New York, took an immediate liking to the Gulfstream Park turf, jetting to a clear lead and setting the pace on the backstretch and around the far turn. Choose Joy, who broke from the far-outside post position, stalked the early pace three wide before making a serious run at the pacesetter on the turn into the homestretch. However, Get the Candy cut the corner into the stretch and quickly put added distance between her and the favorite, whose determined stretch drive proved fruitless in pursuit of the Maker trainee.

Get the Candy set fractions of 21.71 and 44.57 on her way to a final clocking of 56.06. Choose Joy, who was named Florida HBPA’s 2021 female turf female before going to the sidelines for a year and a half, finished second in her third race off the layoff. Fulminate rallied to finish third.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days following a jackpot hit for $42.893.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a full field of 12 turf runners in the Race 9 feature, a mile optional claiming allowance that will likely be a popular ‘spread’ race.

In Race 7, a mile-and-70-yard entry-level allowance for Florida-breds on turf, multiple stakes-placed Merlin is scheduled to make his 2023 debut. Ralph Nicks-trained Valiant Avenger, a three-time winner, is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite and will likely serve as a ‘single’ for many Rainbow 6 bettors.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.