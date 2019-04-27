Gatsby Great Winning Thursday Feature at Gulfstream 4/27/2023

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $275.000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Veteran stakes performer Gatsby turned in a great performance while capturing Thursday’s featured race at Gulfstream Park.

Always consistent during his 31-race career, Gatsby would settle for nothing less than a victory in the six-furlong optional claiming allowance carded as Race 8. Arindel’s homebred 5-year-old broke sharply from his outside post position to stalk a hot pace along the backstretch and around the far turn by Powerfully Built, who set sharp fractions of 21.70 and 44.40 seconds for the first half mile. After straightening away in the stretch, Gatsby ($8.80) kicked in under Marcos Meneses and pulled away to an impressive 1 ¼-length victory in a swift 1:09.44.

In Due Time, the multiple graded stakes-placed 6-5 favorite who was coming off a year layoff, was never a factor while finishing off the board.

Gatsby’s triumph came following five consecutive stakes starts, in which he placed on three occasions.

Powerfully Built held on for second. Celestial Glaze finished third.

Gatsby, a 5-year-old son of Brethren, has finished in the money in 17 of 30 career starts, His sixth victory pushed his career bankroll over $400,000. Gatsby was one of three winners on Thursday’s card bred by Arindel.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $275,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 racing days following a jackpot hit.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a seven-furlong allowance for 3-year-old Florida-breds. Patrick Biancone-trained Diamond Cool, who finished second in the Sophomore Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs last time out, will take on seven other Florida-breds. The son of Perspective is from the maternal family of multiple graded stakes-winning millionaire Diamond Oops.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.