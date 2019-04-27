Gaffalione Caps Off Big Day with Derby Winner 4/3/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who grew up in nearby Davie, capped off a five-win day with a victory aboard White Abarrio in the Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

Along with the Derby, Gaffalione won Orchid (G3) with Family Way ($5.60), the Sand Springs with Crystal Cliffs ($8.20), the Sir Shackleton with Weyburn ($10.60) and Race 8 with debut winner Wish You Well ($5.20).

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” Gaffalione said. “I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I’m just thankful and I feel blessed. This is all my childhood dreams come true. To win the Florida Derby, growing up down here, it’s just so amazing.”

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Expected to be $6 Million

Curlin Florida Derby weekend and the 2021-2022 Championship Meet will wrap up in grand style at Gulfstream Park Sunday with a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 13th racing day in a row, leaving a jackpot pool of $ for Mandatory Payout Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a $12,500 claiming race for non-winners of two races lifetime that drew a full field 12. Many bettors will opt to ‘spread’ in the Race 6 opener. Race 7, a seven-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds, attracted several royally bred first-time starters. Todd Pletcher is scheduled to saddle Gate Runner, a son of Arrogate, and Days of Your, a son of Street Sense. Bill Mott will send out Broken Spur, a son of American Pharoah, while Shug McGaughey will be represented by Breakwater, a son of Flatter.

In Race 8, a mile-and-70-yard race on Tapeta for $12,500 claiming fillies that have not won two races, George Weaver-trained Conundrum Queen is rated as the 5-2 favorite on the strength of a maiden score on turf. Kathleen O’Connell-trained Elusive Uncaptured broke her maiden last time out on Tapeta at Sunday’s distance. Jose D’Angelo-trained Siren’s Lucky Song and Antonio Sano-trained Adele Kat are coming off promising efforts last time out.

Mark Casse-trained Great Uncle, a Florida-bred son of Uncle Mo and 2012 Gulfstream Oaks runner-up and Mother Goose (G1) winner Zo Impressive, is scheduled to make his debut in Race 9, a 7 ½-furlong maiden optional claimer on turf. Pletcher-trained Vocalize drops in for a $50,000 tag after a pair of even efforts in maiden special weight company.

Rohan Crichton-trained Absolute Grit, an impressive starter allowance winner in his last two starts against open company, heads a field of eight state-breds in Race 10, a six-furlong starter allowance.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will finish off in Race 11 with a mile $16,000 maiden claimer for 3-year-old fillies on turf. Saffie Joseph Jr. will try to wrap up his breakthrough meet with a victory by Knowhentofoldem, who lost his debut on Tapeta by a neck.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.