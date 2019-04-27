G2 Fountain of Youth Featured in March 5 Mega Promotion 2/17/2022

Gulfstream, Santa Anita Link 15 Graded Stakes Worth $4.15M Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1 Million

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) will headline the March 5 program at Gulfstream Park, providing 3-year-old prospects a steppingstone to the April 2 $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and the 2022 Triple Crown. The 76th running of the tradition-rich stakes will also be featured in a mega promotion between 1S/T sister tracks Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park, which will play host to a combined 15 graded stakes worth $4.15 million that day.

Gulfstream will offer nine graded stakes worth $1.7 million in purses, while Santa Anita’s card will be graced by six graded-stakes worth $2.45 million. A Coast to Coast All Turf Stakes Pick 5 and a Coast to Coast All Dirt Stakes Pick 5, each with legs run at Gulfstream and Santa Anita, will be among the highlights of the 1S/T promotion. A free contest will offer a $5 million jackpot for an entry or entries with all 15 graded/stakes winners.

In addition to the Fountain Youth, the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2), a mile race for 3-year-old fillies; $200,000 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile (G2), a mile stakes for 4-year-olds and up; $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2), a 1 3/8-mile turf stakes for older horses; $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3), a mile race for 4-year-olds and up; $150,000 Honey Fox (G3), a mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares; $150,000 The Very One (G3), a 1 3/8-mile turf test for older fillies and mares; $125,000 Herecomesthebride (G3), a mile turf event for 3-year-old fillies; and the $125,000 Palm Beach (G3), a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds; will be featured on Gulfstream’s March 5 card.

Nominations for all nine of Gulfstream’s graded stakes will close on Sunday.

Santa Anita’s March 5 program will offer the $650,000 Santa Anita Handicap (G1), a 1 ¼-mile handicap for older horses, $500,000 Beholder (G1), a mile stakes for older fillies and mares; $500,000 Frank E. Kilroe (G1), a mile turf race for older horses; $400,000 San Felipe (G2), a 1 1/16-mile event for 3-year-olds; $200,000 San Carlos (G2), a seven-furlong sprint for older horses; and $200,000 Buena Vista (G2), a mile race for older fillies and mares.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $1 Million Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 12 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 29 Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a maiden special weight race for Florida-bred 3-year-old fillies. Little Pearl, a daughter of Constitution, will debut for a trainer with a 29-percent strike rate with first-time starters. With Liberty, Spirit Wind and Chitienne are returning from promising debuts. In Race 7, Peter D, a stakes winner on Tapeta during the Fall Meet, returns to turf in a 1 1/16-mile starter optional claiming allowance. Steel City Dude and Demogorgon also move to turf following solid showings on Tapeta. Wicked Fast is slated to make his first start off the claim for trainer Jorge Abreu, looking to duplicate winning effort in a $50,000 maiden claimer at Belmont in November. The sequence concludes with a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on turf, headed by Timmy M, a winner at this level in an off-the-turf event, and Farm Boy, a winner over the Gulfstream turf who is coming off a pair of placings in starter allowances at Tampa Bay.

Who’s Hot: Edwin Gonzalez swept the last three races on Thursday’s card aboard Souper All Star ($10.20) in Race 7, Bramble Berry ($7) in Race 8 and Alado ($9.80) in Race 9.

Tyler Gaffalione doubled aboard New York Style ($17.80) in Race 2 and Grainger County ($6) in Race 6.