G1 Winner Rattle N Roll Tops 43 Fountain of Youth G2 Nominees 2/23/2022

Among Nine Stakes, Eight Graded, Worth $1.7 Million March 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lucky Seven Stable’s Rattle N Roll, unraced since capturing the Breeders Futurity (G1) last fall, and a dozen horses from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher are among 43 3-year-olds nominated to the $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) Saturday, March 5 at Gulfstream Park.

The 76th running of the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth is the next step on the road to the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) April 2 and headlines a spectacular program featuring nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.7 million in purses.

In addition, the tradition-rich Fountain of Youth will be part of a mega promotion between Gulfstream and its sister track, Santa Anita Park, which together will play host to a combined 15 stakes - 14 graded - worth $4.15 million March 5.

A Coast-to-Coast All-Turf Stakes Pick 5 and Coast-to-Coast All-Dirt Stakes Pick 5, each with legs run at Gulfstream and Santa Anita, will be among the wagering highlights. A free contest will offer a $5 million jackpot for an entry or entries with all 15 stakes winners.

Trainer Ken McPeek is pointing Rattle N Roll, a chestnut son of Grade 1-winning millionaire Connect, to making his sophomore debut in the Fountain of Youth. A three-length maiden special weight winner in his third start, Rattle N Roll romped to a 4 ½-length victory over 12 rivals in his stakes debut, the 1 1/16-mile Breeders’ Futurity in October at Keeneland. Rattle N Roll shows five works since Jan. 22 at Gulfstream for his return, most recently going five furlongs in 59.65 Feb. 19, third-fastest of 42 horses.

A three-time winner of the Fountain of Youth with Itsaknockout (2015), Eskendereya (2010) and Scat Daddy (2007), Pletcher’s 2022 nominees are led by Remsen (G2) winner Mo Donegal, who finished a fast-closing third in the Feb. 5 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream, and Major General, undefeated winner of the 1 1/16-mile Iroquois (G3) last September at Churchill Downs last time out.

Other Pletcher nominees include American Icon, 8 ½-length debut winner Dec. 26 at Gulfstream; Charge It, who broke his maiden by the same margin second time out Feb. 12; Dean’s List and Emmanuel, each undefeated in two starts including Gulfstream maiden wins; and Royal Spirit, beaten a neck by stablemate Grand Sonata in the Feb. 5 Kitten’s Joy (G3) on the Gulfstream turf.

Also prominent among Fountain of Youth nominees are Mucho Macho Man winner Simplification, Galt and 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) show finisher Giant Game, respectively second, fourth and eighth in the Holy Bull; Giant Game’s Dale Romans-trained stablemate Howling Time, winner of the Street Sense last fall at Churchill; A.P.’s Secret, an optional claiming allowance winner Jan. 9 at Gulfstream for meet-leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.; multiple stakes winner Barese, unbeaten in three career starts; Sam F. Davis (G3) winner Classic Causeway; 2021 Saratoga Special (G2) winner High Oak; and two-time Grade 3 winner Messier.

Sophomore fillies will be in the spotlight in the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) presented by FanDuel, a one-mile test which attracted 24 nominations led by Girl With a Dream, Radio Days, Last Leaf and Diamond Wow, the top four finishers from Gulfstream’s Feb. 5 Forward Gal (G3); Classy Edition, 3-0 lifetime including back-to-back stakes wins in New York; Kathleen O., winner of the one-mile Cash Run Jan. 1 at Gulfstream; and 2021 Susan’s Girl and My Dear Girl winner Outfoxed.

Defending champion Fearless is among 19 nominees to the $200,000 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile for 4-year-olds and up, along with fellow graded-stakes winners Diamond Oops, Dr Post, Mutasaabeq, Officiating, Promise Keeper and Speaker’s Corner.

The $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2) for 4-year-olds and up going 1 3/8 miles tops five stakes scheduled for the turf. Phantom Currency, unraced since winning last year’s Mac Diarmida, is among 25 nominees along with Abaan, a winner of three straight including the W.L. McKnight (G3) Jan. 29 at Gulfstream; Temple, Media Blitz and Glynn County, respectively second, third and fifth in the McKnight; graded winners Bemma’s Boy and Fantasioso; Jan. 22 Sunshine Turf winner Lure Him In; and Cross Border, fifth by 1 ¾ lengths in the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) Jan. 29.

Several Mac Diarmida horses are cross-nominated to the $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) at 1 1/16 miles, along with Pegasus Turf runner-up Never Surprised. Fillies and mares 4 and up will go one mile in the $150,000 Honey Fox (G3), where Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) runner-up Alms is among 23 nominees, and 1 3/8 miles in the $150,000 The Very One (G3), where the 13 nominations include graded-stakes winners Beautiful Lover, Harajuku and Skygaze.

Proving popular among horsemen was the $125,000 Herecomesthebride (G3) for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on the grass that saw 30 nominees including the top four finishers from the Feb. 5 Sweetest Chant (G3) – Opalina, Ambitieuse, Miss You Ella and Myfavoritedaughter.

Rounding out the stakes action is the $125,000 Palm Beach for 3-year-olds at a mile on turf. Among the 24 nominees are Kitten’s Joy (G3) winner Grand Sonata; Grade 3 winner Coinage, third in the Kitten’s Joy; Red Danger and Speaking Scout, respectively 1-2 in the Dec. 3 Pulpit at Gulfstream; and Grade 2-placed Credibility and Stolen Base.