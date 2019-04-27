Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $950,000 3/30/2023

Spirit Wind Tops Stakes Quality Field for Friday’s Feature

Guaranteed Pools for Saturday’s Late Multi-Race Wagers

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Sunday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $950,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the 17th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout March 5.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including a talent-laden field of older fillies and mares in Race 7, an $87,000 optional claiming allowance going six furlongs. Spirit Wind, the 8-5 morning line favorite, is scheduled to make her first start since finishing behind champion Ce Ce in the July 2 Princess Rooney (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Bred and owned by Jacks or Better Farm Inc., the daughter of Bahamian Squall rode a three-race winning streak that included stakes victories in the Any Limit and Musical Romance into the Princess Rooney. Trainer Ralph Nicks has awarded the return mount to Leonel Reyes. Choose Joy, a multiple stakes winner, would be bringing a six-race winning streak into Friday’s feature were it not for a pair of heartbreaking runner-up finishes, beaten a neck. Starship Nala, Choose Joy’s Steve Dwoskin stablemate, will bring more than a bankroll of more than $400,000 into the race. Bill Mott-trained You Look Good, a stakes winner who returned to form in a recent optiona

l claiming race by 5 ¼ lengths; Lisa Lewis-trained Basking, a lightly raced filly who is undefeated in two starts; and Bluefield, who has been first, second, and third in his three optional claiming allowance starts since being transferred to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr, round out the stakes-quality field.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A Rainbow 6 mandatory payout is scheduled for next Sunday, the last day of the Championship Meet. Should the Rainbow go unsolved through Saturday’s Florida Derby Day program, the pool is expected to grow to $5 million-plus Monday.

On Saturday’s Curlin Florida Derby program, the Late Pick 5 pool will be guaranteed at $1 million, while the Late Pick 4 pool will be guaranteed at $750,000. The Late Pick 5 will span Races 10-14, while the Late Pick 4 will span Races 11-14. The Florida Derby will anchor both sequences.

Full advance wagering on Saturday’s program will be available at Gulfstream Park on Friday.

Who’s Hot: Leading jockey Irad Ortiz notched Wins #117 and #118 during the Championship Meet back-to-back aboard Man On the Moon ($3.60) in Race 6 and Onenightstandards ($6.60) in Race 7.