Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $750,000 6/9/2022

Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Sunday’s Program Headline Hunter, Miss Auramet Clash in Bay Harbor Islands Absolute Grit Withstands Elements to Win Cooper City

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $750,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 22 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held on Sunday, when the total pool is expected to approach $3 million, should the multi-race wager continue to go unsolved through Saturday.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, featuring the $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands in Race 10. Jose D’Angelo-trained Headline Hunter and Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Miss Auramet, who finished 1-2, respectively, in the Captiva Island in March, are scheduled to clash again in the five-furlong turf dash for fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Absolute Grit Withstands Elements to Win Cooper City

Daniel Walters’ Absolute Grit glided over the sloppy main track on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Gulfstream Park to capture the $60,000 Cooper City.

The Rohan Crichton-trained 5-year-old gelding notched his fourth win in five starts since being claimed for $20,000 in December.

Absolute Grit ($6) set the pace outside Real Talk while setting setting fractions of 22.24 and 45.42 seconds for the first half mile of the six-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up. The son of Kantharos kicked away through the stretch to score by seven lengths under Emisael Jaramillo, completing the distance in 1:10.06.

Real Talk held second, a length ahead of even-money favorite Pudding, the 126-pound highweight who conceded seven pounds to the winner.

Earlier on Thursday’s program, Michael Yates-trained Go Lil Lady ($6) stamped herself as a prime prospect for the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series later this summer with a front-running 7 ½-length debut victory in Race 2. The 2-year-old daughter of Cajun Breeze ran 4 ½ furlongs in 53.47 seconds.