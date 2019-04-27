Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000 2/9/2023

Gray’s Fable Drops from Graded Races for Friday Feature Super Hi-5 Carryover of $5,337 Heading into Friday’s Card.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the seventh racing day following a mandatory payout of an $828,941.81 carryover pool that generated a Rainbow 6 handle of $6,265,823.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by an $88,000 optional claiming allowance at a mile on turf.

Gray’s Fable is scheduled to make his first start of 2023 after finishing last season with an off-the-board finish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Keeneland. The Brian Lynch-trained son of Gio Ponti had previously finished fifth in the Mint Mile (G3) at Kentucky Downs and won the the Turf Mile at Ellis Park.

The stakes-quality feature drew a field of 11 older horses, including Carlos David-trained Hot Blooded, who was narrowly defeated while finishing second in the Sunshine Turf last time out; Michael Trombetta-trained Sky’s Not Falling, the Maryland Turf Sprint winner at Laurel who has won an optional claiming allowance around two turns in two Championship Meet starts; and Gedaliah Goodman-trained Value Proposition, a multiple stakes-winning graded stakes-placed son of Dansili.

There will be a Super HI-5 carryover of $5,337.67 heading into Friday’s first race.

Who’s Hot: Sonny Leon doubled aboard Smokin Cloud ($4.40) in Race 2 and Uncaptured Star ($2) in Race 7.