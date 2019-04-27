Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000 3/9/2023

Signal From Noise May Make Some Noise in Friday Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Thursday for the second racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout, which yielded multiple payoffs of $40, 357 from a total pool of $6 million-plus.

The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 for Friday’s program.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares going a mile in Race 7, and an $88,000 optional claiming allowance for older horses going 7 ½ furlongs on turf in Race 8.

Chad Brown-trained Signal From Noise in Race 7 may be a popular single with Rainbow 6 bettors on the strength of a runner-up finish in his recent start at Gulfstream, in which he was unable to catch Classy Edition, who went on to win the Royal Delta (G3) in her next outing. The daughter of Arrogate previously broke her maiden at Aqueduct by 9 ½ lengths.

In Race 8, Brown-trained Dr. Zempf. is scheduled to make his U.S. debut. The English-bred son of Dark Angel, who is a Group 3 winner in Ireland, will make his first start as a gelding Friday. Christophe Clement-trained Slipstream, a Grade 3 winner in 2021, is scheduled to make his first start since finished out of the money in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot last June.