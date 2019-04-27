Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $500,000 1/19/2023

Alvarado, Gaffalione Bearing Down on 2000-Win Milestone

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Thursday for the 10th racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by an $84,000 maiden special weight event for 4-year-olds and up at a mile on turf in Race 4. Jorge Abreu-trained Howe Street is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite off while returning from a nine-month layoff since a most promising runner-up finish in his debut at Aqueduct.

The sequence is headlined by Race 7, an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up at a mile. Strong Quality, trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, will be equipped with blinkers for the first time after finishing no worse than third in seven career starts that include four close second-place finishes.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione is only two wins away from the 2000-Win Milestone after doubling with Shankar ($6) in Race 4 and Dreamster ($20.60) in Race 7.

Gaffalione has five mounts on Friday’s card at Gulfstream.

Junior Alvarado, who is just one win away from No. 2000, has four mounts on Friday’s card.

Sonny Leon doubled aboard Capture the Lion ($6.80) in Race 1 and King Theo ($30.60) in Race 5.

Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. saddled three winners, Shankar ($6) in Race 4, Calibrator ($4.60) in Race 6 and Perfect Provision ($9) in Race 9.