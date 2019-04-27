Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $375,000 8/6/2023

Dibona Saddles ‘Star’ 2YO Filly for Promising Debut Victory

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $375,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 16th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Monday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, including a well-stocked maiden special weight event for older fillies and mares. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented by Arzag, a first-time starter by Bernardini, and Lawson Racing Stables’ Uncaptured Dove, who finished third and fourth in two starts. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is scheduled to saddle Divine, a 3-year-old daughter of Good Magic who has been working sharply for her career debut in the seven-furlong event. Sweet Temptation, a Whisper Hill Farm homebred daughter of Overanalyze is scheduled to debut for trainer Ralph Nicks.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A day after saddling Big and Classy, a son of The Big Beast, for his seventh victory in his last eight starts in Saturday’s feature, trainer Bobby Dibona saddled a juvenile daughter of The Big Beast for a highly promising debut victory in Sunday’s Race 4 at Gulfstream Park. Wendy Ouriel Racing LLC’s Star of Saturn worked her way through traffic in the 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race to prevail by 1 ¼ lengths under Hector Diaz Jr.

Dibona, who saddled Arrogancy for a close second-place finish in a 2-year-old maiden special weight race Saturday, went into Sunday’s race full of confidence in the Florida-bred filly.

“I loved this filly. I know they don’t beat her today,” Dibona said. “The colt I ran [Saturday] just got nailed -- they’ve been working in company as workmates. She doesn’t want to be denied. As a young horse, she’s got some stuff to learn. She’s a little bit green, but she’s game.”

Star of Saturn ($11.20) ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:05.57. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Next on Stage, a daughter of Liam’s Map, finished second, a nose ahead of Juan Alvarado-trained Hepburn.

Granpollo Stable’s Grand Mo the First, a 2-year-old son of Uncle Mo who was purchased for $135,000 at the 2022 Fasig Tipton October sale, had a troubled start from his rail post position and raced somewhat greenly in the stretch but rallied for a 2 ¼-length debut victory in Race 3. The Victor Barboza Jr. trainee ($5.80) ran five furlongs on Tapeta in 57.95 seconds under Emisael Jaramillo. Mark Casse-trained Catch a Tiger, a son of Mitole, finished second.