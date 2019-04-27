Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000 7/30/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 13th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred older fillies and mares on Tapeta in Race 7. Fernando Abreu-trained Gitana holds a wide edge on experience over her seven rivals in the race for non-winners of a race other than maiden, claiming or starter and for horses entered for a claiming price of $20,000. The 6-year-old mare has been first or second in 15 of her 33 career starts.

A mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight event for older fillies and mares on Tapeta precedes the feature. The seven-horse field includes a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained first-time starter, Applause. The 3-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo, bred and owned by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, has been training forwardly at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County. Kara and Colleen, a Joseph stablemate, enters the race after finishing second and third on Tapeta in her two most recent starts. Christopher Duncan-trained To Thyself B True is expected to receive attention at the betting windows off her third-place finish in the Powder Break Stakes in her last start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.