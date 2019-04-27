Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $175,000 9/28/2023

Mattingly Ready to Step Up to Plate in Saturday’s Hollywood Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $175,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for Florida-bred 3-year-olds and up.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Startonahighnote is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in a field of eight. The 3-year-old son of Girvin is coming off a maiden victory by three-lengths on the all-weather surface under returning Skyler Spanabel.

David Braddy-trained Commandant, a $300,000 son of Girvin, is coming off a vastly improved performance on the switch to Tapeta, over which he won by 1 ½-lengths. Kelly Breen-trained Exchange Day, a winner of six races, will have an edge in experience over his rivals. Ralph Nicks-trained Awesome Crusader has finished in the money in nine of 11 starts on Tapeta, including two victories.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Harlow Stables LLC’s highly promising Mattingly will reacquaint himself with Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta Course in Saturday’s $65,000 Hollywood Beach.

Trainer Joe Orseno is confident New York Yankee legend Don Mattingly’s namesake will be ready to step up to the plate in the five-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds over the all-weather surface.

“He’s training great. He’s ready. He came here and worked super for me the other day,” Orseno said. “He’s really ready. I’m looking forward to it. I like the post; there’s speed in the race, which is good because this horse doesn’t need to be on the lead.”

Mattingly graduated over the Tapeta course by 5 ¾ lengths in his second career start June 24 after debuting on turf in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile May 13, finishing second behind No Nay Mets in the Royal Ascot qualifying race. No Nay Mets finished nine in the Norfolk (G2) at Royal Ascot but came back to win stakes at Monmouth Park and Colonial Downs.

On the strength of his first two performances, Mattingly went to post for the $125,000 Victoria Stakes over Woodbine’s all-weather surface as the 4-5 favorite. The son of Bucchero set a hotly contested pace before settling for second in the 5 ½-furlong sprint.

“The original plan was to go to Monmouth for the Tyro but that race at Woodbine came up a short field, so we decided to go to Woodbine. That was last minute,” Orseno said. “Eventually, it scratched down to four horses, which was really no good for us because we were forced to change our strategy. We were planning on sitting a little of the pace and because of the four horses we said, ‘Let’s just go,’ because we figured we were the best horse.”

Orseno shipped Mattingly back to Gulfstream to prepare for a then-undetermined next start.

“I brought him back here because he just breezes better over the Tapeta. He really likes that surface,” Orseno said. “We were really sure we were going to run in this race or a race at Keeneland or a race at Aqueduct. When this race came up, we decided to just stay here.”

A glance at his breeding is all that is needed to understand why the Florida-bred colt was named Mattingly.

“Bucchero was the all-time Indiana-bred in money-earned. The mare’s name is Battingstar, and Don Mattingly is from Indiana,” Orseno said.

Samy Camacho is scheduled to ride the 9-5 morning-line favorite for the first time Saturday.

BC Racing LLC’s Prevent, who has done his best running over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course, is raced second on the morning line at 2-1 in the field of seven juveniles. The son of Neolithic, who graduated May 26 in his all-weather debut, bounced back from an off-the-board finish on dirt in the Proud Man Stakes with a photo finish loss to highly regarded Grand Mo the First in his most recent start going 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta.

Leading rider Edgard Zayas will ride Juan Alvarado-trained Prevent for the first time in the Hollywood Beach.

Both Mattingly and Prevent are eligible for the $25,000 FTBOA Win Bonus available to a registered Florida-bred winner.

Yutaka Enterprises Corp.’s Okiro, who is rated third at 9-2, finished third behind Grand Mo the First and Prevent after scoring a debut win on Tapeta.

Leonel Reyes has picked up the mount aboard the Jose Garoffalo-trained son of Yoshida.

Just For Fun Stable Inc.’s Roar Ready, trainer Michael Laurato’s El Principito, Golden Rock Thoroughbreds LLC’s Hermoso Hombre and Champion Equine LLC’s Esperon round out the field.

Trainer Steve Dwoskin’s Choose Joy, a multiple stakes-winning daughter of Munnings, is scheduled to concede between four and seven pounds to her six rivals in Saturday’s undercard feature, the $60,000 Starship Bay, a 5 ½-furlong Tapeta sprint for fillies and mares.