Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $125,000 6/18/2023

Stakes-Winning Zarak Seeks 1st U.S. Win in Friday Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park after the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the fifth racing day following a jackpot hit for $263,655.91.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a five-furlong maiden special weight event for juvenile Florida-bred fillies.

A six-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up will headline the sequence in Race 8. Amador Sanchez-trained Zarak, a stakes winner in Chile who finished a close-up second in his U.S. debut June 10 on Gulfstream’s Tapeta surface, will face six rivals on the main track. Zarak, a 5-year-old son of Constitution, fell just a half-length short of holding off Big and Classy, who captured his sixth consecutive victory.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Leading jockey Leonel Reyes and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. each notched three victories on Sunday’s nine-race card. Reyes teamed with Joseph with Race 2 winner Li Li Bear ($3.60) before coming back to win Race 3 with Beach Ready ($5) and Starship Wizard ($7.20). Joseph and jockey Edgard Zayas visited the winner’s circle with Race 7 winner R Rose All Day ($8.60) and Race 9 winner Mo Town Madison ($8.80).