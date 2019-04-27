Friday’s Late Pick 5 Opens with $94,227 Carryover 7/21/2022

Rainbow 6 Offers $175,000 Gross Jackpot Pool Guarantee

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Horizontal multi-race wagers will be the focus for many Gulfstream Park bettors Friday, when the 50-Cent Late Pick 5 will boast a $94,227 carryover and the 20-Cent Rainbow 6 will offer a $175,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee.

The Late Pick 5 will span Races 5-9 and the Rainbow 6 will span Races 4-9 on Friday’s Happy Hour program with a first-race post time of 2:55 p.m.

Unlike the Early Pick 5, which pays out the whole pool to tickets with the most winners in the sequence that includes the first five races of the day, a carryover is created for the next day’s Late Pick 5 when bettors fail to include all five winners on their tickets. There were no tickets sold with all five winners Sunday, when bettors with four winners cashed for a $271.30 consolation payoff with $94,227 carried over to Friday’s sequence.

With an incentive of nearly $100,000 being added to Friday’s pool, wagering on the Late Pick 5 is expected to be brisk.

In Race 5, a $6250 claiming race for fillies and mares at a mile, drew an evenly matched field of eight.

In Race 6, trainer Ralph Nicks is scheduled to saddle a pair of 3-year-olds with experience in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds and up. Nic’s Bro overcame a troubled start in his debut to lose by less than a length while finishing third on Tapeta. Blind Eye also goes Tapeta to dirt while cutting back to one turn. Petulante, a son of Arrogate, and Omni King, a son of Oxbow, are scheduled to debut off some sharp workouts.

Race 7, a seven-furlong $12,500 claimer for 3-year-olds and up that are non-winners of three lifetime, pits Antonio Sano-trained Democracy against Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Creative Cloud, both coming off non-winners-of-two-lifetime victories.

Stakes-placed One Identity drops into a claiming race for the first time in Race 8 following a pair of subpar stakes efforts. The Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained daughter of Uncaptured, who had won three of her first four starts before her two most recent disappointments, is scheduled to meet seven other fillies and mares in the six-furlong $35,000-$30,000 claiming event.

A 7 ½-furlong $12,500 maiden claimer on Tapeta in Race 9 figures to be a challenging closing leg of the Late Pick 5 sequence.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence, which includes all five races of the Late Pick 5 sequence, kicks off in Race 4 with a five-furlong $16,000 maiden claimer for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. Herman Wilensky-trained Harry’s Onthebeach looms as a solid favorite off some solid efforts against stronger competition.