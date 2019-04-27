Forte on Schedule for Return in Fountain of Youth 1/22/2023

Multi-Race Wager Pool Guarantees Set for Pegasus Day

Wednesday's Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable’s multiple Grade 1 winner Forte, a finalist expected to be named champion 2-year-old male of 2022, has begun stepping up preparations for his expected sophomore debut in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 4 at Gulfstream Park.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said Sunday that Forte exited a three-furlong breeze in 38.38 seconds Saturday at Palm Beach Downs in good order. It marked the Violence colt’s return to the work tab since winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Nov. 5 at Keeneland.

“It was very good,” Pletcher said. “It was his first work back, just a nice introductory three-eighths. We’ll probably go a half-mile next week.”

Forte graduated at first asking last spring at Belmont Park and ran fourth in the Sanford (G3) at Saratoga. He hasn’t lost since, reeling off wins in the Hopeful (G1) at Saratoga and Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland prior to the Breeders’ Cup.

Joining Forte as an Eclipse Award finalist for champion 2-year-old male are Del Mar Futurity (G1) and American Pharoah (G1) winner Cave Rock, runner-up to Forte in the Juvenile, and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) winner Victoria Road.

The Fountain of Youth follows the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) Feb. 4, also at 1 1/16 miles, as Gulfstream’s 3-year-old prep races on the road to the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) April 1.

“We’ve got the Fountain of Youth penciled in as our target and, so far, it’s gone according to plan,” Pletcher said. “We’ve still got a ways to go.”

The 13-race program on Pegasus World Cup Day at Gulfstream Park Saturday will offer guaranteed pools for the Late Pick 5, Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 3.

There will be a $750,000 guaranteed pool for the Late Pick 5, which will span Races 9-13. The Late Pick 4, spanning Races 10-13, will also have a guaranteed pool of $750,000. The Late Pick 3 pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for Races 11-13.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Sunday for the 13th racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Edgard Zayas tripled, scoring back-to-back victories aboard Allamericanbeauty ($14.20) in Race 3 and Hotter Than July ($5) in Race 4 before capturing Race 10 with Good Soldier ($4)..

Joel Rosario doubled on Ivory Moon ($11.80) in Race 1 and Psychedelic Shack ($5) in Race 7.