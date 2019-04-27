Florida Sire Stakes Series Gets Underway Saturday 7/31/2022

Desert Vixen, Dr. Fager Kick Off Series for 2YOs Burgers & Brews Saturday Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park heats up this week with the lucrative FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes getting underway Saturday.

The annual Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sire by accredited stallions standing in Florida will be kicked off by the $100,000 Desert Vixen Division for fillies and the $100,000 Dr. Fager. Both races will be contested at six furlongs.

The Florida Sire Stakes series will continue Sept. 3 with the $200,000 Affirmed and the $200,000 Susan’s Girl for fillies at seven furlongs and on Oct. 1 with the $400,000 In Reality and the $400,000 My Dear Girl for fillies at 1 1/16 miles.

Four daughters of Cajun Breeze are expected to run in the Desert Vixen, three trained by Michael Yates – Shadowbrook Farm Inc.’s Girl Bye and Go Lil Lady and Stonehedge LLC’s Cajun Tease. Girl Bye finished third in the Astoria at Belmont Park June 9 after debuting at Gulfstream with a 6 ½-length victory. Stonehedge LLC’s Val’s Gal, the other daughter of Cajun Breeze, will be saddled by Ralph Nicks.

Yates will also attempt to win back-to-back runnings of the Dr. Fager with a son of Cajun Breeze with homebred Cajun Hope, a recent maiden winner. He saddled Cajun’s Magic for a victory in last year’s Dr. Fager.

This Run’s for You, a dazzling 11-length debut winner last week, is an exciting prospect for Stonehedge LLC and trainer Kathleen O’Connell for the Dr. Fager.

Arindel will be represented by two homebred sons of Brethren who were most impressive winning their debuts – Knox and Turbo. Arindel won the last two legs of last year’s Florida Sire Stakes series with Octane.

Saturday’s Florida Sire Stakes action will include the first Taste of the Track, featuring Burgers and Brews in Ten Palms overlooking the the track. For tickets, click here.

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for live racing resumes Friday with a nine-race Happy Hour program that gets underway at 2:55 p.m.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.