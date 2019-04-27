Florida Sire Stakes Hero Awesome Strong Breezes for Breeders’ Cup 10/15/2022

Juvenile Prospect Joined by Sprinter Willy Boi on Keeneland Worktab

Jesus’ Team Breezes, Nearing Long-Awaited Return

Poseidon’s Passion Turns the Tables in Saturday’s Miami Gardens



Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – CSLR Racing Partners’ Awesome Strong, who completed a sweep of the 2022 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Sept. 1 at Gulfstream Park, breezed four furlongs Saturday morning at Keeneland in preparation for a planned start n the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Nov. 4.

The Jorge Delgado-trained undefeated son of Awesome Slew was joined on the Keeneland worktab by Bill Cosgrove’s Grade 1-placed Willy Boi, a Delgado-trained multiple stakes winner who is being pointed to the Nov. 5 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1).

Awesome Strong breezed a half- mile in 49.80 seconds in his first workout since capturing the $400,000 In Reality at Gulfstream to complete the FSS sweep with his fourth victory without defeat.

Willy Boi, who finished third behind Jackie’s Warrior in the July 30 Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga last time out, breezed a half-mile in 49 seconds. The 4-year-old son of Uncaptured scored back-to-back wins at Gulfstream in the Big Drama Stakes and the Smile Sprint (G3) prior to shipping to Saratoga.

“I needed the breeze so they feel the surface and a starting point. They handled the surface well. They seem to be loving the weather. They were very happy,” Delgado said. “We believe they will improve. The came back very healthy. We’re pleased with the first workout. We have two more to go. We have high hopes with both horses.

At Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility, multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed Jesus’ Team breezed a half-mile in 48.05 seconds under jockey Miguel Vasquez. The move as the Jose D’Angelo-trained 5-year-old gelding’s eighth in a series of workouts since recovering from a series of setbacks that included bouts with salmonella and laminitis.

Jesus’ Team raced for a $25,000 claiming tag before going on to finish third in the 2020 Preakness Stakes (G1), second in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt (G1) and second in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1). The son of Tapiture hasn’t raced since finishing off the board in the Alydar at Saratoga Aug. 6 2021.

“We’re close to running. He’s working very, very good,” D’Angelo said. “I know he is ready but he might need a race to get sharp.”

D’Angelo said he would likely look for an allowance at Gulfstream for Jesus’ Team’s return.

Poseidon’s Passion Turns the Tables in Saturday’s Miami Gardens

Jeanne Martin’s Poseidon’s Passion turned the tables on heavily favored Running Memories Saturday at Gulfstream Park, kicking through the stretch to win the $55,000 Miami Gardens Handicap going away.

The Jim Gulick-trained 5-year-old mare, who was a fast-closing second behind Running Memories in the Sept. 11 North Miami Handicap, defeated the 3-5 favorite by 2 ¼ lengths while in receipt of eight pounds in the 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta.

Poseidon’s Passion ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:02.60, setting an all-weather track record in the process.

“We’re glad to be the best of her today. She’s beat us a few times. The last time we ran against her, I thought our filly ran terrific,” Gulick said. “She came back and validated that race today.”

Running Memories, who was conceding between eight and 14 pounds to her six rivals, had won her last three starts on Tapeta. The Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old daughter of Bahamian Squall assumed the lead shortly after breaking from the rail post position along the backstretch and far turn while pressed by Nikee Kan. After running a half-mile in 44.92 seconds, Running Memories shook free from Nikee Kan but was immediately threatened by a rapidly advancing Poseidon’s Passion, who sped on by to win comfortably under Luca Panici.

“I couldn’t be happier with her. She’s 5-turning-6 and getting better,” Gulick said. “We’ll try to keep her happy and stay out of her way.”

Running Memories finished 1 ½ lengths clear of third-place finisher Trevess.

Although Poseidon’s Passion has demonstrated a fondness for the Tapeta surface during the spring and summer months, she is a stakes-placed five-time winner on turf.

“I think she turfs very well. She was second in a $100,000 stake on turf at Tampa last winter,” Gulick said. “We’ll just keep running her where we think she can win.”

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday, three racing days after a lucky ticketholder hit for a $87,511.52 payoff last Sunday.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the $55,000 Opa-Locka Handicap in Race 10.

Maryquitecontrary, who captured the Sheer Drama Stakes last time out, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in a field of seven fillies and mares assembled for the seven-furlong overnight handicap.

The 3-year-old daughter of First Dude has won three of four career starts, finishing second in the Azalea in her only loss.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.