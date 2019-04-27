Florida Sire Stakes Featured in Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout 10/20/2023

Edgard Zayas Extends Gulfstream Win Streak to 18 Programs

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The wagering sequence of Saturday’s mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will feature second-leg action of the $2.2 million FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions.

The $200,000 Susan’s Girl, starring undefeated R Harper Rose, will be renewed in Race 8, while the $200,000 Affirmed, headed by undefeated Bentornato, has been carded as Race 10 in the sequence that will span Races 6-11.

While the Florida Sire Stakes races will co-headline the sequence, the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial is bound to keep the bettors’ interest between races with an anticipated showdown between graded-stakes winner Dean Delivers and win-machine Big and Classy in Race 9.

In their only previous meeting, Michael Yates-trained Dean Delivers defeated Bobby Dibona-trained Big and Classy by 2 ¼ lengths in the six-furlong Smile Sprint (G3) July 1 at Gulfstream.

The Gil Campbell Memorial, a one-turn mile stakes for registered Florida-breds that offers a $50,000 FTBOA bonus to a registered Florida-bred winner, will present a challenge for both talented sprinters, who have yet to score in limited opportunities at the distance.

Dean Delivers raced twice at the one-turn mile distance during the 2022-3023 Championship Meet, both times in graded stakes, finishing fourth in the Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) and third in the Fred Hooper (G3).

“I think the mile is definitely the end of his distance. The mile is certainly not his best distance,” Yates said. “I think it all depends on the pace of the race.

Big and Classy finished second behind graded-stakes veteran Long Range Toddy in the Edwin T. Broome Memorial overnight handicap in his only try at the distance.

Dean Delivers followed up his sharp score in the Smile Sprint with a third-place finish behind Elite and Gunite in the July 29 Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga in his most recent effort.

“They’re good horses. They’re probably two of the best sprinters in the world,” Yates said.

The Vanderbilt was run over a sloppy sealed track.

“I thought it was a really good effort. He broke sharper than he ever has and made the lead pretty easy, I don’t think the sloppy sealed track is his favorite surface. He ran on it at Gulfstream and his numbers dropped,” Yates said.

Dean Delivers has distinguished himself as a fighter during a 17-race career that has produced five victories and seven second-place finishes, as well a two third-place finishes.

“I was just going over his PPs on Equibase – first, second, first, second, first second. Looking back, what a horse,” Yates said. “He just gives it to you every time you lead him over there.”

Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount aboard Yates’ homebred son of Cajun Breeze.

Big and Classy, who was claimed for $10,000, has won eight of his last 10 races, including 3 ½-length romp in the seven-furlong Jackson Bend overnight handicap Sept. 23.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for five programs, resulting in a jackpot pool carryover of $53,612.86. The pool is expected to surpass $250,000 Saturday.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Jockey Edgard Zayas guided Classify ($4) to a 7 ¼-length victory in Race 7 on Friday’s program, extending his streak of riding at least one winner on the last 18 programs that he has ridden at Gulfstream Park.

The streak that began on Sept. 8 includes 10 multi-win days.

Zayas entered Friday’s program at the top of the Sunshine Meet jockey standings with a 10-win lead over defending titlist Miguel Vasquez while scoring at a 30-percent strike rate.