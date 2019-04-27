Florida Sire Stakes Dates Set at Gulfstream 5/1/2022

Series for 2YOs Featured Among 40 Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes will once again return to Gulfstream Park, where the tradition-rich series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida will be featured during the late summer, early fall months of the Royal Palm Meet.

The $100,000 Dr. Fager, a six-furlong sprint, and the $100,000 Desert Vixen, a six-furlong dash for fillies, will kick off the 2022 FSS series Aug. 6. The $200,000 Affirmed will be contested at seven-furlongs Sept. 3, as well the $200,000 Susan’s Girl for fillies. The $400,000 In Reality and the $400,000 My Dear Girl for fillies, the 1 1/16-mile final legs of the series, will be run on Oct. 1.

The inaugural $100,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes Gil Campbell Memorial, a mile stakes for 3-year-olds, will also be run on Oct. 1.

The Florida Sire Stakes Series has produced five Eclipse Award champions: Awesome Feather (2010 Juvenile Filly), Big Drama (2010 Sprinter), Smile (1986 Sprinter), Brave Raj (1986 Juvenile Filly) and Not Surprising (1995 Sprint).

The six Florida Sire Stakes races are among 40 stakes races scheduled during the spring, summer and fall months. The $75,000 Honey Ryder, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, and the $75,000 English Channel, a mile turf event for 3-year-olds, will kick off the stakes schedule next Saturday, followed by the $75,000 Monroe, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares, next Sunday.

The Royal Palm Meet’s stakes schedule will be headlined by the $250,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2), a seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares, and the $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3), a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up, July 2 on Summit of Speed Weekend, which will also feature the $100,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint, a five-furlong dash for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta.