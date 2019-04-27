Florida Racing Official Ed Mackie Passes Away 10/14/2022

Respected Mutuels Manager at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ed Mackie, a much respected and admired presence in Florida racing for 50 years, died suddenly Wednesday evening.

He was 75.

Mackie was Gulfstream’s director of mutuels since 2002, but before that had served in similar roles at Hialeah Park and Biscayne Dog Track. Mackie was also director of mutuels at Calder Race Course, Tropical Park and Gulfstream Park West since 2003. Before working in pari-mutuels, Mackie was a champion amateur jai alai player.

Mackie was admired by those he worked with as well as horsemen for his knowledge, his wit, and his calm under pressure.

“To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement,” said Bill Badgett, executive director of Florida Racing Operations for 1/ST Racing. “He was dedicated not only to our company, but to the entire racing industry. This is a huge loss to horse racing. Someone like Ed is valuable far beyond his knowledge, because he was an amazing colleague who was calm and could handle any situation thrown at him. I will miss talking to him every day.”

Mackie is survived by his wife, Linda, three children, and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Fred Hunter's University (2401 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324) with a memorial service at 4 p.m.