Florida Derby Draw Saturday at GulfstreamPark.com 3/24/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Post positions will be drawn and odds determined for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa Saturday, March 25 at Gulfstream Park.

The draw will be shown live at approximately 12:15 p.m. here on Gulfstreampark.com.

The 1 1/8-mile event, one that has produced a remarkable 58 Triple Crown event winners and 24 Kentucky Derby (G1) winners, will feature Eclipse champion and Derby favorite Forte. Owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte was an impressive winner March 4 of the Fountain of Youth (G2) and is the early Kentucky Derby favorite. The colt has won five of six starts. He concluded his 2-year-old season with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

Forte’s opposition is expected to include Cyclone Mischief, third in the Fountain of Youth, Remsen (G2) winner Dubyuhnell; West Coast Cowboy third in the Holy Bull (G3); and Mage, fourth in the Fountain of Youth (G2).

Gulfstream Park will help the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) celebrate 40 years Saturday with a race named in their honor.

The TRF is celebrating four decades of saving horses and changing lives. As the oldest Thoroughbred rescue in the country, the TRF provides lifelong sanctuary to retired Thoroughbreds throughout their lifetime. It’s also known for its pioneering TRF Second Chances program and runs life-changing programs teaching life and vocational skills at eight correctional facilities across the U.S., including one juvenile justice facility. These programs have made significant impacts on equine and human life.

Come celebrate the TRF Saturday and visit their table in the breezeway throughout the day.

Longtime turf writer Jim Freer, who covered Florida horse racing for several decades, passed away March 17 of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 74.

Freer, who was passionate about the sport and business of racing, particularly Florida Thoroughbred racing, wrote for the BloodHorse, Miami Herald, South Florida Business Journal and, most recently, was founder of HorseRacingFLA.com. Jim loved attending the races, meeting owners, trainers, jockeys and executives, and was always thinking of ways to publicize the sport.

Freer grew up in upstate New York. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from Holy Cross and a master’s degree in journalism from Georgetown. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held soon at Gulfstream Park. For more information contact Barry Unterbrink at insidefloridaracing@gmail.com.

Gulfstream’s Silks room will open at 7:45 a.m. Saturday so fans can watch and wager on the Dubai World Cup (G1).

Sibelius, winner of Gulfstream’s Mr. Prospector (G3) and based at Palm Meadows Training Center, runs in the $2 million Golden Shaheen (G1) for trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer. Super Corinto based at Gulfstream with trainer Amador Sanchez, runs in the $12 million World Cup, and jockey and South Florida native Tyler Gaffalione has several mounts on the day including Gunite in the Golden Shaheen, Cazadero in the $1.5 million Al Quoz Sprint (G1), and Isolate in the $1 million Godolphin Mile (G2).