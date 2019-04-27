Florida Derby Day: $1 Million Late Pick 5, $750,000 Late Pick 4 3/25/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will offer guaranteed pools of $1 million on its Late Pick 5 and $750,000 on its Late Pick 4 on Florida Derby Day Saturday, April 1.

The 14-race program will feature the $1 million Florida Derby presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa. Eclipse Champion and Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Forte was made the 4-5 favorite Saturday. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and will meet 11 others.

The Florida Derby will headline a 14-race program with 10 stakes, including five graded races, worth $2.375 million in purses. The 14-race Florida Derby program begins with a first-race post time of 11:30 a.m.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $850,000 for Sunday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 14th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout of $40,357.56 March 5. Multiple tickets with all six winners Saturday returned $4.008.64.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10.

There will be a mandatory payout on Sunday, April 2.

Who’s Hot: Trainer James Toner and jockey Jorge Ruiz won three consecutive races Saturday in the middle of Gulfstream’s program. The pair teamed up for victories with Seige of Boston ($4.40) in Race 6, Bryce Canyon ($8) in Race 7 and Traffic Song ($29.60) in Race 8.