Florida Derby 2022 3/27/2022

Simplification, Classic Causeway, Shipsational, White Abarrio Among Favorites Florida Derby Late Pick 4, Pick 5 Pools Guaranteed at $750,000__ Derby Post Position Draw to be Streamed Wednesday on Facebook, YouTube Ten Stakes, $2.2 Million Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Sunday Fasig-Tipton’s The Gulfstream Sale Wednesday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet concludes this week with Saturday’s 71st running of the Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa, a race expected to feature several of the country’s top Kentucky Derby (G1) contenders including Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification, Holy Bull (G3) winner White Abarrio, Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner Classic Causeway, Shipsational, O Captain, Pappacap and Charge It.

Post positions for the Florida Derby will be streamed Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Gulfstream Park’s Facebook and YouTube channels. First race post Saturday is 11:30 a.m. The 14-race program will play host to 10 stakes races (six graded and six on turf) worth a total of $2.2 million. The Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), a major prep for the Kentucky Oaks (G1), is expected to attract the undefeated graded stakes-winner Kathleen O. and Rachel Alexandra (G2) runner-up Goddess of Fire. Gufo, a multiple Grade 1 winner, is expected to headline the Pan American (G2).

Both the Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 5 will have pools guaranteed Saturday at $750,000. There will be a mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 Sunday, the closing day of Gulfstream’s Championship Meet.

The Championship Meet’s final week also includes Fasig-Tipton’s The Gulfstream Sale of Selected Two-Year-Olds, which includes the Under Tack Show Monday beginning at 9 a.m. and the Wednesday sale at 2 p.m.

Fans can RSVP for free general admission here: Click here to RSVP