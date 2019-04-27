Fawkes Has Extra Incentive to Win Saturday’s Sheer Drama 8/18/2023

Sheer Drama’s Trainer to Saddle Charlie’s Wish in F&M Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer David Fawkes trains one of five horses eligible for a $25,000 FTBOA win-only bonus in Saturday’s $65,000 Sheer Drama at Gulfstream Park, but the veteran South Florida horseman has even more incentive to win the seven-furlong stakes for fillies and mares with Royalight Racing LLC’s Charlie’s Wish.

Fawkes trained Sheer Drama, who captured the 2015 Delaware Handicap (G1) at Delaware Park and Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga, as well as the 2016 Madison (G1) at Keeneland during a career in which she earned $1.6 million in purse winnings.

“She was the best. It would be great to win this race,” said Fawkes, who also trained Sheer Drama’s older half-brother Big Drama, the 2010 Eclipse Award-winning sprinter who earned $2.7 million for owner/breeder Harold Queen. “That mare [Sheer Drama and Big Drama’s dam Riveting Drama] – it’s amazing what she’s done.”

Charlie’s Wish is coming off a 4 ¾-length victory in the Azalea, a seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies. She will be facing older fillies and mares for the first time in the Sheer Drama, in which she will chase the $25,000 bonus offered to a Florida Sire Stakes-eligible winner.

“Obviously, it’s definitely going to be tougher,” Fawkes said. “She’s a nice tall filly. Her numbers continually are getting better.”

Leading rider Leonel Reyes has the return mount aboard Charlie’s Wish, a daughter of First Dude who has been first or second in seven of nine career starts.

BC Racing LLC’s Flakes, who finished second behind Charlie’s Wish in the Azalea, will return in the Sheer Drama. The Juan Alvarado trainee defeated the Fawkes trainee by a neck in the 6 ½-furlong Game Face Stakes two races back.

Emisael Jaramillo has the call on the 3-year-old daughter of Frosted, who has been first or second in five of seven starts and is not FSS eligible.

Averill Racing LLC and ATM Racing’s R Adios Jersey is expected to be an imposing older rival for the 3-year-olds in the Sheer Drama. The multiple stakes-winning 5-year-old has employed a turn of high early speed in all of her races and could prove hard to catch Saturday. The FSS-eligible daughter of Adios Charlie, who was second-placed-third in the Hurricane Bertie (G3) during the Championship Meet, most recently finished second, beaten by a neck, in a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance.

Edwin Gonzalez has the call on Georgina Baxter-trained R Adios Jersey.

Sean Defreitas’ Rosie’s Halo, an FSS-eligible 4-year-old daughter of Jess’s Dream, is slated to return from a four-month layoff Saturday. The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee, who has been in the money in eight of nine starts, most recently won a mile optional claiming allowance by six lengths April 23.

Edgard Zayas has the call on Rosie’s Halo.

Dave McGinn’s Chick’s Shadow, an FSS-ineligible 6-year-old daughter of Seek Again who has raced primarily on turf and Tapeta, will move to the main track Saturday. The Angel Rodriguez trainee most recently finished second in the two-turn Powder Break over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course.

Samuel Camacho Jr. has the return mount on Chick’s Shadow.

Proper Fix Racing Stables’ Principia and Glassman Racing LLC’s Restofthestory, both FSS-eligible, and Vaccaro Racing Stable’s Race Day Speed round out the field.