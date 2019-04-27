Father Glado Seeks Rebound in Saturday’s Bear’s Den 7/28/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Pro Racing LLC’s Father Glado had shown such promise in his early training that trainer Jose D’Angelo dared to dream that the 3-year-old son of Declaration of War might have the stuff of a Kentucky Derby (G1) prospect.

Father Glado graduated in his second career start last December at a mile on Gulfstream’s Tapeta course before closing to finish a close third in the Dania Beach at a mile on turf a month later. However, any fanciful Derby dreams D’Angelo may have entertained were extinguished when the Kentucky-bred colt exited a fourth-place finish in the Feb. 5 Kitten’s Joy (G3) with bone bruising.

“I was seriously thinking of trying him to make the Derby because his workouts were very, very good, and with his blood, he could be very good on dirt too,” D’Angelo said.

Father Glado, who is out of a Giant’s Causeway mare, was turned out for 60 days before returning to training and making his return to action in a July 3 allowance, in which he raced evenly to finish fifth. He is scheduled to return to stakes competition in Saturday’s $75,000 Bear’s Den, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds on Gulfstream’s Tapeta.

“I think he needed that last race to be fit for this race,” D’Angelo said. “I expect him to run a much better race than he did in his last race off the layoff.”

Father Glado didn’t make it to Churchill Downs for the first Saturday in May, but he will be ridden by Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon Saturday.

Stakes-winning Treasure King finished one spot behind Father Glado in the July 3 allowance at 6-5 favoritism following a performance that still has trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. scratching his head.

“We can’t find a reason for it. He traveled pretty good and then got his momentum stopped a bit and after that, he just spit the bit,” Joseph said.

Mathis Stable LLC’s Treasure King started his career with back-to-back wins, graduating on Tapeta in February before capturing Tampa Bay’s Sophomore on turf a month later. The son of Treasure Beach finished an unlucky second in the June 11 Not Surprising on Tapeta, before baffling his connections with his never-threatening performance last time out.

Edgard Zayas has the return mount aboard Treasure King.

The Bear’s Den drew a well-balanced field of 10 3-year-olds, including Julian De Mora Jr.’s California Frolic, who will see his third straight stakes victory Saturday. The Armando De La Cerda-trained son of California Chrome followed up a victory on turf in the English Channel with a triumph over Treasure King in the Not Surprising on Tapeta last time out.

Edgar Perez has the return call Saturday.

Granpollo Stable’s Grand David, Euro Stable’s Always Gambling and Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC’s Space Runner, who finished 1-2-3, respectively, while finishing ahead of Father Glado and Treasure King July 3, are scheduled to return in the Bear’s Den.

Rancho Alegre’s K. C. Chief, Rachid Racing LLC’s Marwad, and Amy E. Dunne’s Reddington, are also entered in the Bear’s Den.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $250,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 when racing resumes Friday at Gulfstream Park.

First race post Friday is 2:55 p.m. The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 4, a maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies at 5 ½ furlongs. The 12-horse field includes Defended, a daughter of Khozan who finished second in her debut July 1 and first-time starters including St. George Stable LLC’s Penumbras Maker, C2 Racing Stable LLC’s Blind Spot, and Lugamo Racing Stable LLC’s Gavinera. The Rainbow 6 sequence ends with two 1 1/16-mile claiming events on the Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.