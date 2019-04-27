Faith in Humanity Goes the Distance in $150,000 Honey Fox (G3) 3/4/2023

Second Graded Turf Win on Program for Trainer Chad Brown

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Klaravich Stables, Inc.’s Faith in Humanity, racing for the first time in more than five months, led from start to finish and withstood a late run from White Frost to capture Saturday’s $150,000 Honey Fox (G3) by a neck at Gulfstream Park.

The one-mile Honey Fox for fillies and mares 4 and up on the grass was the sixth of nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses on a blockbuster 14-race program anchored by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) for 3-year-olds.

It was the second graded-stakes win of the day for trainer Chad Brown following Mylady in the $150,000 The Very One (G3). Brown previously won the Honey Fox in 2019 with Precieuse and 2022 with In Italian.

Faith in Humanity ($12), last seen winning the one-mile Pebbles (G2) in mid-September at Aqueduct, broke sharply from her rail post and quickly established position on the lead through fractions of 23.83 and 47.59 seconds, pressed by 80-1 long shot Touch of Class. Faith and Humanity and jockey Joel Rosario turned for home in command and opened up, building enough cushion to ward off a dramatic closing bid on the far outside from White Frost, winner of the 2021 Sweetest Chant (G3) at Gulfstream.

The winning time was 1:34.12 over a firm turf course.

Princess Theorem, off at 40-1, held third over Fast as Flight with Brown-trained 8-5 favorite Speak of the Devil in fifth.

$150,000 Honey Fox (G3) Quotes

Trainer Chad Brown (Faith in Humanity, 1st; Speak of the Devil, 5th): “When she drew the inside position there, it was pretty much set we were going to try to go to the lead if she broke well. [Jockey] Joel [Rosario], first time riding her, really executed it perfectly.”

“I wasn’t going to run her here until about two weeks ago, and her last couple works really drove me to the race. I’m just so happy that she dug in there late. I honestly might have even been one work short but I put her in there. For her to dig in and hold on with a really nice filly running at her at the wire really showed me something today.”

“We really didn’t map a race beyond this. You have the Jenny Wiley, which is a very prestigious race at Keeneland that we’ve had some success in, would be an obvious target. She has the whole season ahead of her and with these nice horses, you just try to keep them sound all year.”

Winning jockey Joel Rosario (Faith in Humanity): “It looked like she was really closing but I felt like I still had some horse underneath me. She was moving really beautifully and it was very nice. She was so relaxed on the lead, I thought she was going to run a big race at that point.”

“First time aboard her and the inside post was favorable at the mile distance. I was told to go for the lead if they let me, and she did the rest and ran a great race. She was relaxed the whole way, and I had the confidence she had plenty left in the tank to fend off the closer on the outside.”