Epsom Derby (G1) Winning Jockey Kingscote to Ride at Gulfstream Park 12/12/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British jockey Richard Kingscote, winner of the Epsom Derby (G1) June 4 aboard favored Desert Crown, will spend part of his winter riding at Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet.

Kingscote told broadcaster Nick Luck on Nick Luck Daily Podcast Monday that he intends to ride beginning the middle of January. Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, highlighted by the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 and Florida Derby (G1) April 1, begins Dec. 26.

Kingscote not only won his first Epsom Derby this year for trainer Sir Michael Stoute but they also teamed up to win the Champion Stakes (G1) Oct. 15 with Bay Bridge, handing six-time Group 1 winner Baaeed his first career loss in his 11th start.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be offered to go to Gulfstream Park for a bit,” Kingscote told Luck. “Luckily enough, I’ve already had a trainer message me, email me, and the guys at Gulfstream Park have been really helpful getting an agent sorted and try to get me out there, which is great. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a different style of riding, so I think it can’t do me any harm to learn something new and open up a new avenue to my riding…I’ve been lucky enough to go to some Breeders’ Cups and it’s just more doors and trying to push me way through a few.”

Kingscote first rode horses as a child growing up in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare, England. He attended the British Riding School and apprenticed with trainer Roger Charlton, riding his first winner in 2004. He became stable rider for Tom Dascombe in 2008 and notched other notable wins have come in the 2014 Irish St. Leger (G1) and 2018 Flying Five Stakes (G1) with Havana Grey.

In 2016, Kingscote won the Dubai Gold Cup on Brown Panther just four months after a spill where he broke his elbow in five places, left wrist and collarbone and suffered two punctured lungs. Last year, he was named All-Weather Champion Jockey for the first time.