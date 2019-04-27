Emmanuel Rallies for $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) Victory 3/4/2023

4YO Colt Gives Pletcher Third Win on Fountain of Youth Card

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Siena Farm LLC and WinStar Farm LLC’s Emmanuel finally found room to run and the 4-year-old son of More Than Ready was much the best in The Canadian Turf (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The 1 1/16-mile Canadian Turf for 4-year-olds and up was the third of nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses on a blockbuster 14-race program anchored by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) for 3-year-olds.

The 6-5 favorite, ridden by Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, found himself behind a wall of horses heading into the stretch, but once an opening appeared, Emmanuel went through it and set his sights on stablemate Steady On, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, who had assumed the lead.

Emmanuel ($4.60), who set a course record at the same distance when victorious in the Tampa Bay (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs in his first start of the year, was timed in 1:40.31 over the firm course.

This was the third win of the day for Pletcher, who also took the third race with Up to the Mark and the $200,000 Colonel Liam with Dude N Colorado.

Peter Brant and Joseph Allen LLC’s Fort Washington finished third for Hall of Fame trainer Sshug McGaughey and jockey Jose Ortiz.

$150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) Quotes

Winning owner Elliott Walden, President & CEO WinStar Farm (Emmanuel): “He’s doing really well. We’re very happy with his two races here at 4. We learned a lot again today. He was in a bit of traffic trouble but found his way through and kicked well. He’s a very good colt, a high-quality colt with a big pedigree, so we’re excited about the future.”

Trainer Todd Pletcher (Emmanuel, 1st; Steady On, 2nd): “There was a lot going on in the race. The first turn got a little hairy and [Souper Dormy] had a little trouble steering and he [Emmanuel] got in some traffic. [Jockey Javier Castellano] was able to extract him late and he came back with a good finish. Both horses ran very well.”

“[Emmanuel is] a versatile horse and he has come back well. I think for right now we’ll focus on the turf.”

Winning jockey Javier Castellano (Emmanuel): “The horse has adapted extremely well to grass racing in his last three outings. He gets a better hold of the surface and is able to show his spectacular turn of foot on it.”

“I think you have to be much more patient on the Gulfstream Park turf, try to save as much ground as possible on the turns, as well as saving the horse’s energy for the right moment to move as the last turn nears, to be able to take advantage of the spaces in the home stretch.”