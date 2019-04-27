Edgar Perez’s Business is ‘Picking Up’ at Gulfstream 5/25/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Journeyman Edgar Perez took full advantage of picking up a mount in Race 2 of Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park, guiding Holy Coffee to an impressive debut victory in a five-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta.

Perez rushed the daughter of Brethren to the lead after a slow start from the rail post position, and the Florida-bred filly was never threatened thereafter while registering a four-length victory.

When Ivan Pimentel Jr. took off his mounts Thursday morning, trainer Pedro Garcia called on Perez to fill in for Holy Coffee’s debut. The 43-year-old jockey has become an increasing popular jockey with local trainers since making Gulfstream his year-round base in 2022. The 43-year-old native of Venezuela was firmly entrenched in the Chicago circuit for several years but made the move to South Florida due to the closure of Arlington Park.

“I really like Florida. I like the people. I like the weather,” said Perez after riding his 26th winner of the current Royal Palm Meet. “Chicago is OK. It’s my second home, but I love Florida.”

Perez has ridden 959 winners since arriving in the U.S. in 2009. Former jockey Rene Douglas has helped Perez make the successful transition from Chicago to Gulfstream.

San Francisco Group Stable LLC’s Holy Coffee ($9.80), who is out of the Holy Bull mare Carmel Coffee, had trained forwardly at Gulfstream for her sparkling debut, in which he ran five-furlongs in 58.13 seconds.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing days following a mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies in the Race 8 feature. Flakes will make her first start since finishing third in the April 1 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2). The Juan Alvarado-trained daughter of Frosted, who had won two of her three prior starts, is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Imonra is rated second at 9-5 off an 11 ¾-length maiden-breaking romp. Todd Pletcher-trained Party Favor, a daughter of Practical Joke, is scheduled to make her first start since her April 21 debut, in which she drew off to win by 6 ¼-lengths at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.