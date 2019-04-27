Ed Brown Fellow and Scholar Embark on Internship With 1/ST 3/31/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – As the second year of the 1/ST partnership with the Ed Brown Society (EBS) has begun, the partners are excited to announce the second cohort of 1/ST interns placed through the Ed Brown Scholars-Fellows program. The interns will gain experience in multiple professional disciplines over the next ten weeks at Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park and Pimlico Race Course. The interns for the 1/ST Spring 2023 cohort are Zaharia Selman and Shaska Davis.

Zaharia Selman, an Ed Brown Fellow, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Georgia in May of 2022, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. Shaska Davis, an Ed Brown Scholar, is on schedule to graduate with honors, from Kentucky State University in July of 2023, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications.

“We are very excited to embark upon year two of our groundbreaking partnership with 1/ST and to facilitate this tremendous opportunity for Zaharia and Shaska, as they undoubtedly gain professional experience that will place them on the pathway to successful careers in the thoroughbred industry,” said Ed Brown Society Chairman Greg Harbut.

“We are thrilled to welcome second-year Ed Brown Society interns Zaharia and Shaska to 1/ST and look forward to having them as part of our team as they gain valuable experience across our 1/ST RACING venues,” said Jodie Vella-Gregory, VP, Industry Relations at 1/ST RACING. “Our first-year interns, Charles Churchill and Deja Robinson set a high bar of success with Charles now a full-time 1/ST team member working out of Gulfstream Park and Deja pursuing her veterinary passions at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital. The partnership with the Ed Brown Society is one that we are particularly proud of.”

Of the placement of Selman and Davis, Charles Churchill said, “As a 2022 Ed Brown Scholar, it’s extremely encouraging for me to see that the partnership between the Ed Brown Society and 1/ST has quickly become an ongoing effort to expose talented students of color to the kinds of experiences in the thoroughbred industry that lead to professional career opportunities.”

1/ST became the first member of the Ed Brown Partnership in January 2022. The Ed Brown Partnership is the highest designated level of participation, in support of the work of the Ed Brown Society (EBS). EBS is named in honor of Edward Dudley Brown, who was born into slavery in Lexington, KY, and went on to become one of the most accomplished horsemen in the history of thoroughbred racing.

Founded in 2020, EBS celebrates the rich history of African-Americans in the thoroughbred industry, and creates opportunities for young people of color to gain exposure, training and experience, through scholarships, fellowships and internships, that will qualify them to successfully embark upon professional careers in all aspects of the thoroughbred industry.

About the Ed Brown Society

Founded by Living The Dream Stables, the Ed Brown Society (EBS) celebrates the rich history of African-Americans in the equine industry while creating opportunities for young people of color to gain industry exposure, training and experience, through academic scholarships, development programming and professional internships. EBS focuses on identifying and qualifying students of color, with demonstrated interest, skills and commitment, to become successful professionals in all aspects of the equine industry. For more information about EBS, click here.