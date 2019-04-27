‘Dude’ Makes Name for Himself in Hollywood Beach 10/8/2022

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Julio Garriga’s No Name Dude made a name for himself Saturday at Gulfstream Park, achieving stakes-winner status in the $65,000 Hollywood Beach.

The Big Beast gelding made a significant move forward from a maiden special weight race victory on dirt three weeks earlier to capture the five-furlong sprint stakes for 2-year-olds while making his first start on Tapeta.

“We checked his mare and he had one sister who won on the grass, so I said the owner, ‘Why don’t we run in the stakes,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said. “He ran very good on it.”

No Name Dude ($24.40) settled in third behind a contested pace set by dueling Face Abarrio and Wide West, both maiden winners on the all-weather surface in their respective debuts, along the backstretch and on the far turn. Jockey Sonny Leon eased No Name Dude off the rail before making a three-wide sweep on the turn into the homestretch and passing the pacesetters nearing mid-stretch. The homebred gelding continued on to prevail by a half-length over the late-charging Takecareofbusiness. Multiple stakes-placed Cheerful Charlie finished a nose back in third.

“The horse is very fast but is still very immature mentally,” D’Angelo said. “I think this race was good for him because he didn’t get a great start and he made a nice move around the horses. I think he has good future, especially running five furlongs, 5 ½-furlongs. He wants to sprint.”

No Name Dude, who ran five furlongs in 56.67 seconds, finished third in his debut at six furlongs on dirt before graduating at the same distance with a front-running performance.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for three racing days since last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.