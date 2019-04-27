Drain the Clock Tunes Up for Saturday’s G3 Smile Sprint 6/27/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Grade 1 winner Drain the Clock tuned up for Saturday’s $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) with a three-furlong workout Monday morning at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old son of Maclean’s Music was timed in 35.26 seconds, the second fastest of 20 recorded at the distance, for his sixth workout in preparation for the six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up that will be featured on Saturday’s Summit of Speed card headlined by the $300,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2).

“He went three-eighths by himself. He’s in good order,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who trains Drain the Clock for Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Michael Nentwig. “He’s coming into the race real fit. He’s healthy. Hopefully, he’ll have a big race on Saturday.

Exercise rider Vicente Gudiel was aboard for Monday’s breeze. Edwin Gonzalez is scheduled to ride Drain the Clock for the first time in the Smile.

Drain the Clock, who is the likely favorite for the Smile, will make his first start since finishing seventh in the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) on the undercard of the March 26 Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan.

Drain the Clock, who captured the Bay Shore (G3) at Aqueduct and Woody Stephens (G1) at Belmont Park last year, began his season with optional claiming allowance win and a second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Sprint before being shipped to Dubai.

Slam Dunk Racing and partners’ Allworthy breezed three furlongs in 37.01 seconds for a planned start in the Princess Rooney, a seven-furlong Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ race for fillies and mares.

“She went well,” Joseph said.

Allworthy is coming off a sharp two-length victory at 6 ½ furlongs in a May 14 optional claiming allowance at Churchill Downs.