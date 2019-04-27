Drain the Clock Breezes Sharply for G3 Smile Sprint 6/19/2022

Allworthy Tunes Up for G2 Princess Rooney Florida Derby Hero White Abarrio Works for Ohio Derby Edgard Zayas Makes Long-Awaited Return Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Michael Nentwig’s Drain the Clock breezed a sharp four furlongs at Gulfstream Park Sunday morning in preparation for a planned start in the $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) July 2.

The Grade 1 stakes-winning son of McClean’s Music was timed in 47.94 seconds for his fifth workout since finishing seventh in the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) on the March 26 Dubai World Cup (G1) undercard.

“Today was his second to last work – his final stiff work [before the Smile],” Joseph said. “He worked really well.”

Drain the Clock, who captured the Bay Shore (G3) at Aqueduct and Woody Stephens (G1) at Belmont Park last year, began his season with optional claiming allowance win and a second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Sprint before being shipped to Dubai.

The Smile will be featured on the Summit of Speed program headlined by the $300,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2), a seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares that has been designated as a Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ event.

The Smile is one of 12 graded dirt stakes included in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Dozen, an incentive-based participation bonus program. The winner of the Smile will earn a $30,000 credit toward the entry fee for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 5 at Keeneland. The second-place finisher will earn a $15,000 credit, while the show horse will earn a $7500 credit.

Joseph-trained Allworthy breezed five furlongs in 1:00.94 at Gulfstream Sunday morning for a planned start in the Princess Rooney. The graded stakes-placed daughter of Tonalist is coming off an impressive optional claiming allowance win at Churchill Downs.

“We cut her back last time and it seemed to work,” Joseph said. “Ce Ce, the defending champ and Breeder’s Cup winner, will be tough, but Allworthy is going to run good.”

Joseph also sent C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio to the Gulfstream track Sunday morning to prepare for next Saturday’s $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown. The son of Race Day was timed in 50.44 for four furlongs for his fifth workout since finishing well back in the Kentucky Derby (G1).

“It was an easy last work before Ohio. He’s going to ship [Monday],” Joseph said. “We’re ready to bring him back. Obviously, the Derby wasn’t the race we wanted, but we move forward. Hopefully, he bounces back to his best.”

Edgard Zayas Makes Long-Awaited Return Friday

Jockey Edgard Zayas will make his long-awaited return to action on Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where South Florida’s most dominant rider for the past several years will have three mounts on the 10-race Happy Hour card (2:55 p.m.)

The 28-year-old journeyman is named to ride Ralph Nicks-trained first-time starter Flag Woman in Race 3, hard-knocking Antonio Sano-trained Don’t Get Khozy in Race 7, and Saffie Joseph Jr-trained Li Li Bear in Race 8.

Zayas, who has been galloping and breezing horses at Gulfstream for the last few weeks in preparation for his return to action, was aboard for Princess Rooney Invitational (G2) contender Allworthy Sunday morning.

Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado enjoyed a triumphant visit to his native Peru Saturday, capturing the ‘Clasico Lady Shatzi,’ a 1 ¼-mile stakes at Monterrico aboard La Fascinada (ARG).

Prado added a second victory guiding Rabiata to win on the undercard.