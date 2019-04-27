Dr Post Makes Gulfstream Return in Thursday Feature 12/21/2022

20-cent Rainbow 6 Carryover $12,033

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Dr Post, a multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed son of Quality Road, is scheduled for a return to Gulfstream Park Thursday to make his first start of 2022 in the Race 7 feature.

Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Dr Post broke his maiden in his second career start March 29, 2020 and came right back to win the Unbridled Stakes at Gulfstream a month later. The now 5-year-old went on to finish second in the Belmont Stakes (G1) behind Florida Derby (G1) hero Tiz the Law.

Dr Post, the 7-5 morning-line favorite, won the Westchester (G3) at Belmont and the Monmouth Cup (G3) in 2021 before finishing third back-to-back in the Pacific Classic (G1) at Del Mar and the Woodward (G1) at Belmont.

Irad Ortiz Jr. has the mount.

Michael Maker-trained Endorsed, who finished fourth in last year’s Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), is rated second in the morning line following a close second-place finish in a Keeneland optional claiming allowance Nov. 5.

The $72,000 optional claiming allowance will highlight the 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence, which will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot pool stands at $12,033.91.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $1706.71 heading into Thursday’s Race 1.