Dorth Vader Sizzles in 5F Breeze for G2 Gulfstream Oaks 3/23/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – John Ropes’ Dorth Vader tuned up for a scheduled start in the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) presented by FanDuel TV Thursday morning with a sizzling five-furlong workout in 59.03 seconds at the Hallandale Beach track.

“She worked too fast, but she did it with such ease. I don’t know, I shouldn’t say she worked too fast,” trainer Michael Yates said. “She worked five furlongs in hand on her own and had a nice gallop-out, a nice seven-eighths gallop-out. It looks like she’s continuing to move forward.”

Dorth Vader, who turned in by far the fastest off six five-furlong workouts recorded at the distance, enters the 1 1/8-mile stakes for 3-year-old fillies off a startling 4 ¾-length triumph at 46-1 in the March 4 Davona Dale (G2).

The homebred daughter of Girvin made her graded-stakes debut in the Davona Dale with two stakes victories to her record. She earned 50 qualifying points for the May 5 Kentucky Oaks (G1), likely enough to already earn a trip to Churchill Downs, with the opportunity to win up to 100 more in the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

The Gulfstream Park Oaks will be one of five graded stakes on an April 1 program with 10 stakes, headlined by the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm at Xalapa.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $650,000

Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Thursday for the 12th racing day following a March 5 mandatory payout, The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $650,000 on Friday’s program.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. made four trip winner’s circle after scoring aboard Caramel Chip ($7.60) in Race 3, Papa Katz ($6.80) in Race 6, Forces Sweetheart ($8.40) in Race 7 and Red’s Revenge ($9.20) in Race 9. His triumph aboard Forces Sweetheart was his 17th winning ride aboard a Rohan Crichton-trained horse from just 33 races in which the trainer and jockey have teamed during the Championship Meet.