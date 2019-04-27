Divieto Gets Back on Track in Sunday’s Aventura 10/1/2023

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Rainbow 6 Pool Guaranteed at $250,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Magic Stable LLC, Cairoli Racing Stable and Midnight Racing LLC’s Divieto overcame early bumping to return to winning form in Sunday’s $65,000 Aventura Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

The Antonio Sano-trained son of Dialed In ($6.60) bounced back from a disappointing effort as favorite in the Proud Man Stakes Aug 12, registering a front-running victory under Edgard Zayas in the mile stakes for 2-year-olds.

“There wasn’t a lot of speed in the race. I told Zayas to try to send him to the front,” Sano said. “Last time, the horse displaced [his soft palate]. It was a different race today. Very easy.”

Divieto, who graduated at first asking by 4 ½ lengths at Gulfstream July 21 prior to the Proud Man disappointment, set fractions of 23.55 and 45.82 seconds for the first half mile before completing the mile in 1:37.57. Secret Chat, the even-money favorite coming off a sharp debut victory, made a steady stretch rally to finish second, a half-length behind the winner and 2 ½ lengths ahead of Self Sufficient.

“He’ll stay right here for his next race,” said Sano, stating his belief that the Kentucky-bred colt has two-turn potential.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250.000 on Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 10 racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. Amador Sanchez-trained Todo Fino returns to Gulfstream Park, where he finished third in the Smile Sprint (G1) July1 prior to an off-the-board finish in the Big Crosby (G1) at Del Mar.

The sequence is wrapped up by a well-stocked maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies going a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta. Time Is Magic, a daughter of Not This Time who sold for $210,000 at the OBS April sale, is scheduled to make her debut for trainer Kelly Breen.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.