Diamond’ Wows Them in Sunday’s Feature 2/19/2023

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $900,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC, Amy Dunne and Patrick Biancone LLC’s Diamond Wow swept to a three-length victory in Sunday’s featured $87,000 optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream Park, returning to the sharp form that she had demonstrated during her juvenile campaign.

The 4-year-old daughter of Lookin At Lucky, who won her first two career starts at Gulfstream on dirt and turf before concluding her 2021 campaign with a second-place finish in the Jessamine (G2) at Keeneland on turf, won for the first time since capturing the off-the-turf Our Dear Peggy in September 2021.

Diamond Wow ($11.80) is out of a half-sister to the dam of millionaire Diamond Oops, a multiple graded-stakes winner on both dirt and turf who is also campaigned by trainer Patrick Biancone.

“Last year, she was sick the whole year after a good 2-year-old career,” trainer Patrick Biancone said. “She ran very good in a Grade 2 at a mile and a sixteenth – not too many 2-year-olds can do that. But I ran her at a mile here when she was in good form and she quit. I said, ‘Maybe she’s like her three-quarter brother Diamond Oops and be a come from behind sprinter.’”

Diamond Wow rated off a solid early pace set by Music City Star, who posted fractions of 22.47 and 45 seconds for the first half-mile of the 6 ½-furlong sprint on the main track. Junior Alvarado angled Diamond Wow off the rail leaving the turn into the homestretch and she responded with a wide surge to win going away.

“Today, everything went right. She had a good start –no bumping. Junior gave her a perfect ride and she came flying,” Biancone said.

Diamond Wow ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:17.37. Restofthestory closed to finish second, a neck ahead of Radio Days, the 4-5 favorite who lacked running room along the rail entering the stretch.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $900,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $900,000 Wednesday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 15th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 4-9) will be headlined by a seven-furlong first-level allowance race for Florida-bred 3-year-old fillies in Race 8. Stonehedge LLC’s The Mrs, who graduated last time out in open company following a pair of runner-up finishes in her first two starts, will seek back-to-back wins in the state-bred feature, in which Girvin Girl,, who graduated by four lengths in her career debut in $35,000 claiming company, will seek two in a row.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Fresh off a four-win Saturday, leading order Irad Ortiz Jr. visited the winner’s circle three times Sunday with Midnight Getaway ($4) in Race 2, Golden Nugget ($11.40) in Race 5 and Gliding Afleet ($3.20) in Race 10.

Luis Saez doubled aboard Cricket West ($5) in Race 3 and Kanthari ($7.60) in Race 9.