Diamond Wow Returns in Saturday's Honey Ryder 5/4/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Diamond Wow is scheduled to make her highly anticipated return to the races in Saturday’s $75,000 Honey Ryder at Gulfstream Park, where the graded stakes-placed filly is set to make her first start since being sidelined by illness in February.

The Honey Ryder, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds fillies, will co-headline Saturday’s Gulfstream Park program with the $75,000 English Channel, a mile event for 3-year-olds.

Diamond Wow, who is out of a half-sister to multiple graded-stakes winner Diamond Oops, hasn’t seen action since finishing fourth in her 2022 debut in the Feb. 5 Forward Gal (G3), a seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Gulfstream’s main track.

“She was sick. She’s over it now. We just want to give her a prep race here and go outside of the state later. She’s good now,” said trainer Patrick Biancone, who owns Diamond Wow with Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC and Amy Dunne. “We were thinking maybe to run on Oaks Day [Friday’s Edgewood (G2) at Churchill Downs] but we decided to keep her home. She is very, very talented, but we don’t want to go too fast.”

Diamond Oops, a winner of more than $1.4 million in purses, is scheduled to run on the Oaks Day program in the $500,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2), a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint that he won in 2020.

Diamond Wow has demonstrated the versatility of her more famous relative during her four-race career, in which she debuted with a victory in an Aug. 28 turf sprint before capturing the off-the-turf Our Dear Peggy at seven furlongs a month later at Gulfstream. The Kentucky-bred homebred closed out her juvenile campaign with a courageous second-place finish in the Jessamine (G2) at Keeneland, where she lost by only a head after breaking from the No. 13 post.

“She’s a very nice filly, very sweet. She tries hard and loves to train,” Biancone said. “When she was sick, we were sad about that, but she has recovered well.”

Romero Maragh has the return call aboard the daughter of Lookin At Lucky, who will take on 10 rivals in the Honey Ryder.

Saffie Joseph Jr., who will saddle Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1), will be represented in the Honey Ryder by Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson’s Fawning, who finished a solid third behind multiple-stakes winner Last Leaf in the five-furlong Melody of Colors in her turf debut last time out.

Antonio Sano, who will saddle Fountain of Youth (G2) hero Simplification for the Kentucky Derby, will be represented by Lugano Racing Stable LLC’s Lady Pucci, a daughter of Into Mischief who broke her maiden two starts back.

St. George Stable LLC’s Omixochitl will be shooting for her third straight victory while making her stakes debut Saturday. The Fausto Gutierrez-trained daughter of More Than Ready is coming off an impressive optional claiming allowance at a mile in her turf debut.

Windylea Farm LLC’s Rapturous, who has never finished worse than third while winning four of her seven career starts, is entered to make her turf debut in the Honey Ryder. The Kathleen O’Connell-trained daughter of Kantharos, who has won on both dirt and Tapeta, is coming off a second-place finish in her stakes debut in the Sophomore Fillies for Florida-breds over Tampa Bay Downs’ main track.

Luca Panici has the return call aboard Rapturous.

Lemieux, a stakes-winning daughter of Not This Time who is dropping from graded-stakes company; Big Tentations, who closed to finish second at 118-1 in the April 2 Sanibel Island; Love Her Lots, who is coming off a very impressive maiden victory at a mile on turf; and Ocean Safari, a stakes-placed daughter of Temple City, are among the more prominent entrants.

Empress Ellie and Unbridled Ensign round out the field.

In the co-featured English Channel, Live Oak Plantation’s Tapthespeedofsound looms as a solid favorite in a field of seven. Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, the son of Tapit is coming off a narrow loss in a Tampa Bay Downs stakes.

Following an off-the-board finish on dirt Dec. 11, Tapthespeedofsound graduated with a sharp front-running victory in his turf debut Jan 8 at Gulfstream. The homebred colt came back to set the pace into deep stretch in the Sophomore Turf Stakes for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs before being caught by undefeated Todd Pletcher-trained Treasure King.

Edwin Gonzalez has the return mount aboard Tapthespeedofsound.

Arindel’s Merlin, who finished a length behind Tapthespeedofsound while finishing third in the Sophomore Turf, appears to be the main danger. The homebred son of Brethren graduated on Tapeta in his previous start for trainer Juan Alvarado.

Emisael Jaramillo has the call aboard Merlin.

Flying Pheasant Farm LLC’s Bob Marco, a starter allowance winner in his recent turf debut; Julian De Mora Jr.’s California Frolic, the winner of two of his last three starts on Tapeta; Daniel Alonso’s Old Town Road, who finished second in an optional claiming allowance in his turf debut last time out; Vicente Stella Stables LLC’s Vladislav, who finished an improved third in a recent optional claiming allowance; and Denise Lammers’ I’ll Figure It Out, who finished 1 ½ lengths behind Old Town Road while finishing third in his last start; round out the field.

Watch and Wager on Kentucky Derby at Gulfstream

Gulfstream Park racing fans can watch and wager on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1), in which Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio and Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification will take on the country’s other top 3-year-olds in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Gulfstream will offer patrons a chance to spin-to-win vouchers from $10-$250 between 2-6 p.m. in the Breezeway. Fans only need to sign up for an XB Rewards card. There will also be a special Derby buffet in beautiful Ten Palms. Reservations are recommended by calling 954.457.6201. Ten Palms will also offer a Mint Julep in a Derby souvenir cup for $15.

First Race post time at Gulfstream on Saturday has been set for 12:20 p.m.

Gulfstream will offer advance wagering Friday on Saturday’s Derby program from Churchill Downs.

First-race post time at Gulfstream for Friday has been adjusted to 12:50 p.m. to accommodate patrons also interested in wagering on the Kentucky Oaks Day program at Churchill Downs.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for three racing days since one lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Race 3-8.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.