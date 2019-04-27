Dettori Back at Gulfstream One More Time for G1 Pegasus 1/25/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ahead of his participation on Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup Day program, international star Frankie Dettori rode Wednesday at Gulfstream Park for the first time since 2020.

Dettori set the pace aboard Union Dolly in Race 7, a mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares, before weakening late to finish a close third.

Dettori, who is named to ride two horses on Thursday’s card at Gulfstream, is scheduled to ride in 10 races of Saturday’s stellar 13-race program. He is named to ride D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat (Race 13), Graham Motion-trained Hurricane Dream in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing (Race 12), and Jonathan Thomas-trained Bay Storm in the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) presented by Pepsi (Race 11).

Dettori has ridden in three editions of the Pegasus World Cup 2018-2020 without success, but he did visit the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle in 2018 aboard Dale Romans-trained Sportscaster in an undercard race, delighting fans with his trademark flying dismount.

Saturday will be the last visit to Gulfstream, since Dettori has decided to retire at the end of the 2023 racing season.

“I really don’t want to stop, but I’m going to stop. I’m 53 in December,” said Dettori, who has been riding at Santa Anita during the winter months during Europe’s off season. “I’m not that young anymore.”

Although he will ride Last Samurai and Bay Storm for the first time Saturday, Dettori had the opportunity to get to know Hurricane Dream in Europe. In a German Group 2 event at Baden-Baden Sept. 6, Hurricane Dream and Dettori closed from off the pace in the stretch to fall short of victory by a head.