HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Jorge Delgado will bring heavy ‘AMO’ into Saturday stakes engagements.

Delgado will be well represented in the $100,000 Texas Glitter by Crispy Cat and in the $100,000 Melody of Colors by Miami Girl at Gulfstream Park, as well as in the $250,000 Animal Kingdom by New York Thunder and the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks by Miss New York at Turfway Park.

All three horses are owned by AMO Racing USA, the rapidly expanding stable led by high-profile European football agent Jia Joorabchian, whose AMO Racing Ltd. is prominent in the European racing world.

“At the time we have 14 horses [for AMO Racing USA],” Delgado said. “I know we’ll have some good ones in the barn, so we’ll see how it works out. But I’m happy with the ones I have now.”

Delgado is particularly looking forward to undefeated New York Thunder’s start in the Animal Kingdom, a six-furlong stakes over Turfway’s all-weather surface. The 3-year-old son of Nyquist has won both of his career starts, scoring a 6 ½-length victory in his Nov. 27 debut at five furlongs on Tapeta before winning a Dec. 30 optional claiming allowance by 1 ¾ lengths at five furlongs on turf. Both victories coming at Gulfstream.

“Every time he breezes he impresses me more. He’s a different horse from when he won his second race in his second start. He’s improving big time,” Delgado said.

Miss New York, a daughter off Good Magic who made four starts in Europe, has won two of four starts for Delgado.

Crispy Cat, a two-time winner in Europe, just missed in his recent debut at Gulfstream, finishing second after pressing the paces throughout the five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf. The Texas Glitter will be contested over five furlongs on turf.

Miami Girl is scheduled to make her U.S. debut in the Melody of Colors, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-old fillies. AMO Racing USA-owned and Delgado-trained Primrose Ridge is also-eligible for the Melody of Colors.

Matriarca’s homebred Super Ocho, most recently fifth in the Gulfstream Park Sprint Feb. 25, is entered to run back in Saturday’s $2 million Golden Shaheen (G1) at Dubai’s Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by South Florida-based Amador Sanchez, Super Ocho encountered trouble in the six-furlong GP Sprint, beaten 9 ½ lengths by Candy Man Rocket. Prior to that race, he ran second in the Sam’s Town and won an optional claiming allowance at Delta Downs in January.

A multiple Group 2 winner in his native Chile, Super Ocho won his North American debut last summer at Mountaineer Park. Also in 2022, the 5-year-old ran third in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G2).

Super Ocho drew Post 12 in a field of 14 for the 1,200-meter (about six-furlong) Golden Shaheen. Hector Berrios will be aboard.

“Super Ocho for me is the fastest horse in the USA,” Sanchez said. “He is very difficult to control, so it will depend a lot on the speed of the race and the jockey for tactics.”

Also in the Golden Shaheen is June Park and Delia Nash’s Sibelius, winner of the Dec. 31 Mr. Prospector (G3) at Gulfstream that set a stakes record winning the Feb. 11 Pelican at Tampa Bay Downs. He is based with trainer Jerry O’Dwyer at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Sibelius drew Post 10 and will be ridden by European champion Ryan Moore.

Tami Bobo and Lugamo Racing Stable’s Triple Crown-nominated Congruent, based at Gulfstream Park with trainer Antonio Sano, has settled in ahead of his next scheduled start in Saturday’s $700,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park.

The 3-year-old Tapit colt left South Florida March 18 for Kentucky, arriving the following day. He worked five furlongs in 1:01.37 March 17 on Gulfstream’s main track, third-fastest of eight horses.

“He’s doing great,” Lugamo’s Luis Gavignano said. “The galloper talked to us [Tuesday] and [Wednesday] and said he is looking tough right now. It seems that the trip didn’t affect him too much.”

Jockey Sonny Leon, riding full-time at Gulfstream this winter, was aboard Congruent for the work. Leon, who upset the Kentucky Derby (G1) last spring aboard 82-1 long shot Rich Strike, will ride Congruent back 21 days after they rallied from last for a 3 ½-length victory in the 1 1/16-mile John Battaglia Memorial at Turfway.

“We are very confident and very excited,” Gavignano said. “I spoke with Sonny Leon. He breezed the horse before we shipped him. He is also very confident. We have to be. The way the horse raced the last time, the same track, the same field. Some of the horses that he ran with are back again. We feel very good.”

Congruent drew Post 8 in a field of 12 for the 1 1/8-mile Jeff Ruby and is rated third on the morning line at 5-1 behind Major Dude (5-2), popular winner of the Feb. 4 Kitten’s Joy (G3) on the Gulfstream turf, and Grade 3 winner Two Phil’s, placed in back-to-back graded dirt stakes at Fair Grounds this winter.

His Battaglia victory came following Congruent’s sixth-place finish in the Kitten’s Joy at Gulfstream, where he ran third in the Pulpit and fourth in the Dania Beach this winter, also on grass. The Battaglia was the second stakes win for Congruent after his off-the-turf triumph in the Laurel Futurity last fall at Laurel Park.

The Jeff Ruby carries a total of 200 Kentucky Derby qualifying points (100-40-30-20-10) to the top five finishers. Congruent is currently ranked 14th with 20 points; the top 20 point earners gain spots in the Derby.

Gavignano, who attended the OBS March sale in Ocala this week, said Sano arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday.

“Antonio came to the track, and he said the horse is great,” Gavignano said. “He’s showing that he’s ready.”

Gulfstream Park will have a jockey poster giveaway Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the breezeway.

The 2022-2023 jockey poster is a cartoon depiction of Gulfstream’s riders wearing various silks and standing in front of the track’s grandstand.

Members of Gulfstream’s jockey colony will be on hand to sign autographs for a $10 donation to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

The PDJF is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Since its founding in 2006, the fund has disbursed nearly $11 million dollars to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries.