Debut Winners American Icon, Iron Works Highlight Friday’s Stronach 5 2/2/2022

Races from Laurel, Gulfstream, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Low 12-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s feature race, highlighted by several promising 3-year-olds including debut winners American Icon and Iron Works, will highlight Friday’s Stronach 5.

The Stronach 5 will also feature races from Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields along with a low 12-percent takeout.

The Stronach 5, which continues to offer a strong return on investment, will start at 3:57 ET with Laurel’s eighth race, a wide-open maiden $16,000 claiming event at a mile for 3-year-olds. Pit Stop Man takes a slight class drop for Edward Allard after finishing second against $20,000 claimers last out. Money Code, 1 ½ lengths behind Pit Stop Man last out, goes out for leading trainer Claudio Gonzalez. Keen On You goes out first time for trainer Hugh McMahon

Gulfstream’s eighth race, a starter optional claimer for 3-year-old fillies over the Tapeta at a mile and 70 yards, serves as the second leg of the Stronach 5 and drew a field of eight including two from the barn of Antonio Sano. Paintbrush, claimed by Sano for $12,500 last out, gets the rail and Jose Ortiz while Cagua gets Javier Castellano after a 2 ¾ length victory while breaking her maiden for $16,000. Ready to Film ships in from Tampa for Gerald Bennett after failing in her last two races by less than a length in each against starter optional claiming company. Golden Bow gets Irad Ortiz Jr. after being claimed for $12,500 last out.

The Stronach 5 heads west for Santa Anita’s third race, a $50,000 maiden claiming event for 3-year-old fillies at six furlongs on the turf. Pretty Rena returns to turf for Michael McCarthy and drops out of maiden special weight company. John Velazquez (26 percent) gets the mount. Reddam Racing LLC’s An Agent Mistake, a daughter of Klimt, debuts for trainer Doug O’Neill as does Topolina, a daughter of Goldencents.

Gulfstream’s featured ninth race, a competitive allowance optional claimer for 3-year-olds at a mile, drew a field of 10 including Iron Works, a $550,000 son of Distorted Humor and a four-length winner Jan. 8 against maiden special weight company for Todd Pletcher. Gulfstream’s perennial leading trainer will also send out American Icon, a $400,000 son of Gun Runner and an 8 ½ length winner in his debut Dec. 26. OXO Equine LLC’s Graphic Detail, who broke his maiden first out Nov. 6 at Belmont, returns to the track after a fourth-place finish Jan. 1 in the Mucho Macho Man. Steal Sunshine was a 10 ½ length winner last out and will make his first start since being claimed for $50,000 by Bobby Dibona.

The Stronach 5 concludes with Golden Gate’s third race, a $4,000 claimer for 4-year-olds and up who have never won two. Minsky, claimed for $6,250 Nov. 12, returns after a troubled fourth-place finish Dec. 26. Bourbonwithatwist enters off three second-place finishes. The Tim Bellasis-trained son of Strong Mandate has finished in-the-money in nine of his 14 starts. Time Is Gone returns after a five-month layoff and gets the rail.

Friday’s races and sequence

Leg 1 –Laurel Race 8: (9 entries, 1 mile) 3:57 ET, 12:57 PT Leg 2 –Gulfstream Race 8: (8 entries, mile & 70 yards) 4:11 ET, 1:11 PT Leg 3 – Santa Anita Race 3: (9 entries, 6 furlongs turf) 4:33ET, 1:33 PT Leg 4 – Gulfstream Race 9: (10 entries, 5 ½ furlongs) 4:42 ET, 1:42 PT Leg 5 –Golden Gate Race 3: (10 entries, 5 ½ furlongs) 4:49 ET, 1:49 PT Fans can watch and wager on the action at 1/ST.COM/BET as well as stream all the action in English and Spanish at LaurelPark.com, SantaAnita.com, GulfstreamPark.com, and GoldenGateFields.com.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.