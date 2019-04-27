D’Angelo Opens Sunday’s Card with a Hat Trick 9/4/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Jose D’Angelo stepped up the pace of his already successful Royal Palm Meet Sunday at Gulfstream Park, saddling the winners of the first three races on the program.

Marc Tacher’s Sonata Stable owns all three winners: Candenza ($3.60) in Race 1, Peter D. ($4) in Race 2 and Carabinero ($3.80) in Race 3.

D’Angelo moved into third in the trainer’s standings with 27 victories while upping his 2022 win-total to 129.

“I knew from the entries that we would have three very good chances today,” said D’Angelo, who has also enjoyed success at Saratoga, Monmouth and Penn National during the summer months.

Jesus’ Team, who put D’Angelo on the map as an up-and-coming trainer while finishing third in the 2020 Preakness Stakes (G1), second in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and second in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup (G1), was sidelined a year ago and has battled back from bouts with salmonella and laminitis.

“He’s doing very well. He went to the gate (Saturday) and worked very good,” Delgado said. “I think he needs three or four more breezes for me to see where I am with him.”

Sonny Leon, who moved his tack to Gulfstream Park from the Ohio circuit after winning the Kentucky Derby (G1) aboard Rich Strike, rode the winners of the first two races Sunday, while Emisael Jaramillo was aboard for D’Angelo’s third winner of the day.

It was Jaramillo’s first visit to the winner’s circle since returning Friday from a two-month hiatus while recovering from multiple injuries in a July 8 spill.

“I’m happy to be back riding again – this is my profession,” said Jaramillo, who went on to score aboard Kaeko ($5.60) in Race 7. “It’s a risky profession, but when you are healthy and you ride good horses for good trainers, this is the best profession in the world.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 on Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 10 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.