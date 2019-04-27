Cyclone Mischief Sweeps to Victory in Holy Bull Prep 1/8/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Albaugh Family Stables LLC’s Cyclone Mischief swept to a 5 ¾-length victory in Sunday’s Race 9 feature at Gulfstream Park, where the Dale Romans-trained son of Into Mishief ‘probably’ will return in the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) Feb. 4.

Sunday’s one-turn mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds served as a prep for the 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull on the Road to the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

“This is a real racehorse. He’s the real deal,” Romans said. “He’s one of the best I’ve had in a long time.”

The Kentucky-bred colt was ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, who picked up the mount when named rider, Luis Saez, took off his last two mounts after being involved in a spill in Race 8.

Cyclone Mischief rated behind pacesetter Rudder’s Men, who set fractions of 23.28 and 45.81 seconds for the first half mile with Mr. Ripple in close pursuit. On the turn into the homestretch, Gaffalione sent his mount between horses as the pacesetters tired, and the Romans trainee kicked powerfully through the stretch to score an impressive victory.

“I feel terrible. Thankfully, Luis is OK, but we were just in the right spot. Very tremendous colt. Big, powerful individual,” Gaffalione said. “He broke alertly, put himself in a great spot. Kind, he listens to you and, man, he’s got some turn of foot.

“They told me that they had been working him behind horses and he seemed to be really thriving with that, so that was kind of the plan,” added Gaffalione after closing within five wins of the 2000-win milestone

Litigate, who loomed boldly on the far outside entering the stretch finished second, just a nose ahead of a re-rallying Mr. Ripple. Cyclone Mischief ran a mile in 1:36.48.

“It was a perfect trip. We wanted to see if he would sit behind and he did,” Romans said.

Note: Jockeys Luis Saez and Javier Castellano escaped injuries during a three-horse incident in the running of Race 8 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, while jockey Jesus Rios was taken to Aventura Hospital due to shoulder pain. Castellano and Rios’ mounts escaped unharmed, but Bo Derek, the race favorite, had to be euthanized.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Sunday on the third day following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63 Thursday. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 11 racing days following a jackpot hit Dec. 18 for a $137,119 payoff.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled on Sunday’s card aboard Hello Jack ($6.40) in Race 3 and Be My Sunshine ($14.40) in Race 8. Saez also won two with Small Reason ($9.80) in Race 2 and Bourbon Ready ($6.20) in Race 6.