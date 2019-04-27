Cyberknife ‘On His Toes’ for G1 Pegasus World Cup 1/26/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gold Square LLC’s Cyberknife was clearly enjoying himself as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat schooled in the Gulfstream Park paddock and walking ring during Race 4.

“He’s acting like his normal self. He’s on his toes looking around. That’s him, he’s done that several times,” trainer Brad Cox said. “We’re super happy with the way he’s presenting himself.”

Cyberknife, a multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning son of 2018 Pegasus World Cup winner Gun Runner, is coming off a narrow hard-fought second-place finish behind Cody’s Wish in the Nov. 5 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Keeneland. The Cox trainee will be making the final start of his career in the Pegasus World Cup before he embarks on a stallion career at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, KY.

“This is it. He’s off to stud, which we’re excited about. I wish I could keep him around this year, but it is what it is,” said Cox, who saddled Knicks Go for a victory in the 2021 Pegasus as well as a second-place finish behind Life Is Good in last year’s edition. “I’m excited about him getting his stallion career underway. Hopefully, he can go out a winner. That’s what we’re here to do.”

White Frost Dazzles Off 14-Month Layoff

Gainesway Stable’s White Frost returned from a 14-month layoff in sensational form in Friday’s Race 7 feature at Gulfstream Park, scoring a 2 ¼-length victory with only mild late urging from jockey Junior Alvarado.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the 5-year-old daughter of Candy Ride had gone unraced since finishing second in the Winter Memories Stakes at Aqueduct in November 2021. In her prior start, White Frost captured the Sweetest Chant (G3) at Gulfstream in January 2021.

“I think she’s even a little better than when I used to ride her. She’s very mature now,” said Alvarado, who has ridden White Frost in all six of her career starts. “We’re looking forward to this year. As long as she says show, she’s going to be a nice filly on turf.”

White Frost broke alertly from her No. 9 post position at the start of the $87,000 optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares at a mile on turf, rated under a snug hold outside pacesetter Miss Majorette into the stretch, and drew off impressively in the stretch.

White Frost ran a mile on a firm turf in 1:33.85.

Ward Unveils Sharp Debut Winner Go On Mo

Trainer Wesley Ward unveiled a most promising son of Uncle Mo at Gulfstream Park in Thursday’s opener, an $84,000 five-furlong turf sprint won by Go On Mo by 2 ½ lengths.

The $575,000 purchase at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Florida March sale is owned by Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Jonathan Poulin, Westerberg, Peter Brant, Joseph Allen LLC and Gandharvi LLC.

Go On Mo ($3.40) pressed the pace before drawing clear in the stretch, completing five furlongs on a firm turf course in 55.69 seconds under Jose Ortiz.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $750,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $750,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

Heading into Friday’s 10-race program, the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 15 racing days in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, including an $84,000 maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies at five furlongs on turf in Race 7. Trainer Wesley Ward, who scored with first-time starter Go On Mo in Thursday’s opener, is scheduled to saddle Tactical Joke, a $560,000 purchase at the 2022 Keeneland November sale, for her debut. The daughter of Practical Joke will meet 11 other sophomore fillies.

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Sunday’s Program

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot pool stood at $560,892.13 following Thursday’s card. Should the popular multi-race wager go unsolved through Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup program, the pool could be expected to grow into the millions Sunday.

There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $5,824.81 heading into Friday’s Race 1.

Late Multi-Race Wager Pools Guaranteed Pegasus World Cup Day

Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup Day card, a 13-race program with 141 entries (no including also-eligibles), will offer guaranteed pools for the Late Pick 5, Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 3.

There will be a $750,000 guaranteed pool for the Late Pick 5, which will span Races 9-13. The Late Pick 4, spanning Races 10-13, will also have a guaranteed pool of $750,000. The Late Pick 3 pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for Races 11-13.

Who’s Hot: Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Go On Mo ($3.40) in Race 1 and Alternate Rock ($7.60) in Race 8. Irad Ortiz Jr. also doubled with wins aboard Rose E Holiday ($3) in Race 6 and Provoke Me ($19.40) in Race 9.