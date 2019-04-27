Cyberknife ‘Doing Great’ Ahead of Career Finale in G1 Pegasus 12/29/2022

3YO Colt Preparing at Fair Grounds for $3M World Cup

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gold Square’s dual Grade 1-winning multi-millionaire Cyberknife continues to train forwardly as he prepares for his anticipated career finale in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

By Gun Runner, the 2017 Horse of the Year who capped his career with a victory in the 2018 Pegasus, the 3-year-old Cyberknife is scheduled to begin stud duty at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky. in 2023.

“We have the Pegasus circled for Cyberknife right now,” Cox said. “He’s got a few more works in front of him, but he’s doing great, he really is.”

Cyberknife has breezed three times since joining Cox’s string at Fair Grounds following a head loss to Cody’s Wish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) Nov. 5 at Keeneland, most recently going a half-mile in 49.20 seconds Dec. 24 to rank eighth of 23 horses at the distance.

“I thought he ran big in the Breeders’ Cup and he’s done well since then,” Cox said. “He’s had a couple good works here at the Fair Grounds. He’ll do all of his works here. If all goes well, we’ll ship to Gulfstream the week of the race.”

Cyberknife has earned $2,087,520 in purses from 12 lifetime starts. He has notched wins this year in the Arkansas Derby (G1), Haskell (G1) and Matt Winn (G3) while running second in the Travers (G1) and third in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1).

Cox won the Pegasus in 2021 with Knicks Go, who would go on to be voted champion older male and Horse of the Year. Knicks Go ran second in the 2022 Pegasus before launching his stud career.

Spendthrift acquired the breeding rights to Cyberknife from owner Al Gold after the colt won the Haskell July 18, his most recent win. The Haskell, like the Pegasus, is contested at 1 1/8 miles.

“He’s been great,” Cox said. “Obviously, he’s going to stud after the Pegasus. We’ve had him for the past year and a half and he’s been very good to us. Hopefully, we can end up on a good note.”

The Pegasus for 4-year-olds and up is one of eight stakes, seven graded, worth $5.3 million in purses on the Pegasus World Cup program, including the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) and $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3).