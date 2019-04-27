Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa - POST RACE QUOTES 4/2/2022

Winning Time: 1:50.64

Winning Margins: 1 ¼, 1, 3 ½

Winning Payoff: $7.80

Order of finish: White Abarrio, Charge It, Simplification, Pappacap, O Captain, Steal Sunshine, Strike Hard, Cajun’s Magic, King of Truth, Clapton, Classic Causeway

Betting favorite: Simplification (2-1)

TRAINER QUOTES

Saffie Joseph Jr. (White Abarrio, 1st): “It means the world to me. The Florida Derby is up there with the Kentucky Derby because we’re based at Gulfstream. I’m just thankful and blessed that we have this opportunity. It’s amazing.”

“That’s what good horses do, quality horses. They’re able to overcome trainer errors and when things go right. This time was different. We didn’t give up fitness. Last time we gave up fitness.”

“Once he comes out good and all being well, we’re going to go to Churchill and keep dreaming.”

Todd Pletcher (Charge It, 2nd): “Super pleased with the effort. To get a real education in a race like that was very encouraging. He got a little green down the lane. He kind of drifted in behind [White Abarrio] and felt like if he could have just run straight that last 100 yards, he was going to be right there. But I thought it was a huge effort, considering everything. Overcame some adversity, took some dirt, and did a lot of things right. Just didn't quite polish it off.”

“It kind of took him a little while to get his wheels going, but once he straightened away it looked like he was going to punch on. But then he drifted in, and he had to correct. The inexperience hurt him a little in the end. I think he earned enough points and showed he's good enough now. Just got to see how he comes out of it and come up with a plan.”

Antonio Sano (Simplification, 3rd): “I’m so happy today. We made the decision to run near the front today, because [Classic Causeway] was speed and [Pappacap] all the time is behind me. [Jockey] Jose [Ortiz] and I talked this morning and we said the last three-eighths you move the horse. I’m just so happy with him. He’s very good. It’s very important he ran well, and comes back well.”

Mark Casse (Pappacap, 4th): “I thought he ran great. He got me excited. I was just happy to see him show up again because of his last race, I just couldn’t understand it. I thought [jockey] Edwin [Hernandez] gave him a great trip. He just got a little late. Maybe it’s too far, I don’t know. He showed up and gave his best. That’s all I can ask.”

Brian Lynch (Classic Causeway, 11th): “[Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.] said he thought he was traveling until about halfway down the backside and then he just sort of ran out of horse. So, we’ll do a little investigating but he look sound and he said he felt good. We’ll regroup.”

JOCKEY QUOTES

Tyler Gaffalione (White Abarrio, 1st): “I don’t even know what to say right now. I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I’m just so thankful and I feel so blessed. This is all my childhood dreams come true. To win the Florida Derby, growing up down here, it’s just so amazing.”

“[Trainer] Saffie [Joseph Jr.] and I talked before the race. We wanted to be aggressive out of there and get a good position going forward. There was quite a few guys keen on getting position, as well, so we had to take back and drop in a little bit and save some ground, but my horse was traveling well throughout.”

“Coming out of this race, what he showed us today, I definitely gained more confidence in him. We’ll see how he comes back and hopefully all goes well leading into [the Kentucky Derby].”

“I don’t see [1 ¼ miles] being a problem. This horse, he has so much talent. He just keeps finding more and more. I don’t think we’ve gotten to the bottom of him yet.”

Luis Saez, (Charge It, 2nd): “He got a god trip. We know they have a lot of speed in the race. He broke from there and he got a lot of dirt in the face. He was comfortable with that and when we came to the three-eighths [pole] I thought we were in a perfect spot. I thought we were going to win the race, but he was a little bit green. He came to the top of the stretch, I hit him on the right and he went in. He got behind the winner and he was coming again, but then he went out. He was a little bit everywhere at the top of the stretch, but, man, he has so much talent. I think he got a good education from this race. He’s going to be a nice horse.”