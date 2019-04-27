Crispy Cat Scratches His Way to Texas Glitter Win 3/25/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – AMO Racing USA’s Crispy Cat withstood heavy pressure while setting the pace into the stretch run of Saturday’s $100,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream Park and drew away to register his first victory in the U.S.

The Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf stakes for 3-year-olds, co-headlined Saturday’s 12-race program with the $100,000 Melody of Colors, a five-furlong dash on turf for 3-year-old fillies.

Jorge Delgado-trained Crispy Cat, who lost his recent U.S. debut by a neck after dueling on the pace, apparently benefited from the experience Saturday while scoring by 1 ½ lengths under Paco Lopez. Sent to post as the 2-1 second choice, the Great Britain-bred colt broke alertly to get the jump on his six rivals, only to be quickly joined on his outside by Dr. Oseran, the 4-5 favorite ridden by Jose Ortiz. The two horses dueled past fractions of 21.43 and 43.75 seconds for the half-mile before Crispy Cat edged away to victory.

“The trainer told me, ‘Paco, I want to come from behind, second or third,’” Lopez said. “I wanted to slow it down, but the horse was ready. He was ready for this race. He was very sharp. I think he needed that last race.”

Crispy Cat, who was twice Group 2 stakes-placed in Europe, ran five-furlongs in 55.71 seconds. Gold Nugget kicked in through the stretch to catch Dr. Oseran by a half-length for second..

C T R Stables LLC’s Sassy Nature lived up to her even-money favoritism Saturday at Gulfstream Park with a comfortable front-running victory in the $100,000 Melody of Colors.

The Jack Sisterson-trained daughter of Straight Fire went right to the front at the start of the five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-old fillies and was never threatened thereafter, scorning a dominant 2 ¼-length triumph under Julien Leparoux..

“She’s quick. You just have to let her do her thing. She’s fast; puts you into the race nicely and finishes up strong,” Leparoux said. “We thought we had the best filly in the race, why change anything? Just let her go and see what happens.”

Sassy Nature set fractions of 21.16 and 43.44 seconds for the first half mile before going on to complete five furlongs in 55.50. Just a Care, who chased the winner throughout the race, held second under Paco Lopez.

After making three starts on dirt in Southern California, Sassy Nature graduated March 1 at Gulfstream in her first start on turf after being saddled for the first time by Sisterson.