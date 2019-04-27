Crispy Cat Makes Quick Turnaround for Texas Glitter 3/22/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – AMO Racing USA’s Crispy Cat is scheduled to make a quick turnaround from a very promising U.S. debut to run in Saturday’s $100,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream Park.

The Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds, will co-headline Saturday’s Gulfstream card with the $100,000 Melody of Colors, a five-furlong sprint on turf for 3-year-old fillies.

Crispy Cat, a multiple Grade 2 stakes-placed colt in Europe last season, just missed winning his U.S. and 3-year-old debuts in a March 10 optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream, beaten by just a neck while finishing second. The Great Britain-bred son of Ardad pressed the pace during a 43-second first half- mile before taking the lead in the stretch only to be caught late by pace-stalker Ship the Goods.

“It was a bittersweet race for me. I was happy with his race, but I am confident that he could have done better,” trainer Jose Delgado said. “The pace was so fast, and he did all the dirty work and he got beat by a neck. He was training really good. I know in the past he was a good horse in Europe and I think he should be able to win these races here.”

Crispy Cat bounced back quickly from his U.S. debut so well, that Delgado didn’t hesitate to enter him in the Texas Glitter on short rest.

“He seems to be happy with the experience. He came back good from the race, he’s been recovering well,” Delgado said.

Crispy Cat will be ridden for the first time by Paco Lopez.

Michael Dubb and Michael Caruso’s Dr. Oseran is slated to make his stakes debut Saturday while seeking his third straight victory during the Championship Meet. The Christophe Clement-trained son of Kitten’s Joy, who finished second in his debut at Belmont last July before being turned out, returned to capture a five-furlong maiden race on Tapeta Dec. 17 before capturing a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf Feb. 2 by two lengths in front-running fashion.

Jose Ortiz is named to ride Dr. Oseran for the first time.

Joe Imbesi’s Gordian Knot, a two-time stakes winner against Pennsylvania-breds last year, is entered to make his 3-year-old and turf debuts in the Texas Glitter.

Trainer Guadalupe Preciado has named Luca Panici to ride the son of Social Inclusion.

Northstar Racing LLC’s Golden Nugget is scheduled to make his stakes debut after capturing a Feb. 19 maiden special weight race at Gulfstream in his first turf start that followed a pair of off-the-board finishes on the main track at Fair Grounds.

Leonel Reyes has the mount aboard the Brendan Walsh-trained son of Mendelsohn.

Lugamo Racing Stable LLC’s Vamos Viejo, Our Sugar Bear Racing Stable LLC’s Three Zero, and Elizabeth Dobles and Imaginary Stable’s Marley Luck round out the field.